Michael Mosley’s unfinished TV series could be aired by BBC as tribute

Michael Mosley was in the middle of filming Just One Thing when he died - Andrew Crowley

Michael Mosley’s unfinished series could be aired by the BBC as a tribute to the late doctor.

The health expert died in 40C (104F) heat on the Greek island of Symi before the completion of the 10-part series Just One Thing, based on his podcasts.

The BBC may release the unfinished production, which covered subjects from yoga to volunteering, in a tribute to Dr Mosley, according to reports.

According to an announcement in April 2024, the series would see “Michael travel across the UK to find the simplest and most surprising ways audiences can improve their health and well-being”.

Dr Michael Mosley and Prof Tim Spector promote the BBC podcast Just One Thing

The 67-year-old doctor had begun work on the show which was set to include visits to the Lake District, Edinburgh, Cambridgeshire and Glasgow.

TV insiders have told The Sun that: “The BBC are now considering how usable the footage they have is and will of course consult with his family.”

Dr Mosley said at the time the project was announced that, in keeping with his TV work, the “idea behind the series is that we show people that making a few simple changes can lead to big improvements in their mental and physical well being”.

Just One Thing had been scheduled to air in the second half of 2024, and may not have been the only project lined up for the TV doctor.

It has been reported that he had been approached about appearing on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing. He had often spoken about the benefits of dancing for physical and mental health.

The doctor was found dead just yards away from the beach resort of Agia Marina.

PM leads tributes

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak led tributes to Dr Mosley with his spokesman saying the news of his death was “heartbreaking”.

He added: “We’ve seen some incredibly touching tributes which have made clear the huge impact that Dr Mosley had on people and helped to transform people’s lives for the better.”

The BBC has pledged to broadcast two programmes in his honour, with the BBC Two special Michael Mosley – The Doctor Who Changed Britain set to air on Friday.

That will be preceded on BBC Sounds by There’s Only One Michael Mosley, featuring the last interview he gave at the Hay Festival on May 25.

Charlotte Mooore, chief content officer at the BBC said Dr Mosley was “a brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple, but he was also passionate about engaging and entertaining audiences, inspiring us all to live a healthier, fuller life”.