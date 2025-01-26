Police investigate death threats to referee Michael Oliver after Myles Lewis-Skelly red card

Police have been called in over death threats aimed at Premier League referee Michael Oliver after his controversial red card for Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Online comments about Oliver’s young family were also reported to officers by Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the referees’ body, which says it is “appalled” over “abhorrent” attacks.

Both Scotland Yard and Northumbria Police are understood to be in the process of gathering evidence after a febrile day in which Oliver came under attack from fans and pundits.

Arsenal were understood to have been in touch with PGMOL over the abuse aimed at Oliver and are supportive of any inquiries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal were still considering late on Sunday whether to appeal against Lewis-Skelly’s sending off – in their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers – which prompted the backlash. They have a 1pm deadline on Monday and were expected to raise a complaint with the Football Association.

Arsenal players were furious with Oliver’s decision - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

With the likes of Alan Shearer and Keith Hackett criticising the red card, Oliver faced a pile-on of abuse from Arsenal fans on social media on Saturday night and Sunday.

PGMOL, which is in charge of referees at elite levels, said in a statement later on Sunday that police had been alerted. “We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal fixture,” the body said.

“No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours. The police are aware, and a number of investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sadly, this is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times. We will continue to support all investigations.”

Mikel Arteta, who has previously been ferocious in his criticism of refereeing, stopped short of turning on Oliver on Saturday but admitted he was “absolutely fuming” at Lewis-Skelly being dismissed for a foul on Wolves’ Matt Doherty late in the first half of Arsenal’s 1-0 win. PGMOL’s position remains, however, that the challenge was extremely late, the point of contact is high and video evidence supports that conclusion.

A closer look at Myles Lewis-Skelly's straight red card against Wolves 🟥 pic.twitter.com/tDRLpLRESQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 26, 2025

Arteta declined to criticise Oliver directly but was clearly seething and highlighted the Football Association’s decision to overturn Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes’s red card against Tottenham in September.

The foul on the edge of the box was “checked and confirmed” by Darren England, with the VAR deeming Lewis-Skelly to have committed “serious foul play”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you,” Arteta said afterwards. “I think it is that obvious that we don’t need any comment today and hopefully the right thing will happen.

“Hopefully we don’t need to [appeal the decision] and if we have to, there is a really good precedent, what happened with Bruno this season as well.”

A straight red for Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United are down to 10! 🟥 pic.twitter.com/44Z7OMPrNI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2024

Alan Shearer was among the pundits to criticise the decision. “Never ever a red card,” he told Match of the Day. “What worries me is that you’ve got an assistant VAR and a VAR who have seen several replays in slow motion, and they think that that is a clear red card.”

Lewis-Skelly misses Arsenal’s home game with Manchester City, the Carabao Cup semi-final with Newcastle and the Premier League trip to Leicester on February 15.

Oliver should be stood down – it is the only way referees will learn

When Oliver raised his red card to dismiss Arsenal’s Myles Lewis- Skelly, I immediately looked at the referee’s proximity to play and his instant showing of the card.

ADVERTISEMENT

What viewing angle did he have of the challenge? Was he correct in law? The decision-making process requires the referee to see, recognise, think and then act. When making a big decision it is normal for an official to replay the incident in question quickly in their mind and verify their course of action.

Oliver did not give himself any real thinking time and, in my opinion – many other stakeholders in the game agree – he brandished the wrong card. Was this serious foul play? With the Arsenal left-back carrying out what can only be considered a cynical foul 70 yards away from goal, it is hard to make that argument.

Lewis-Skelly was dismissed following his challenge on Matt Doherty - PA/Nick Potts

The serious foul play law explicitly states that a tackle or a challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned. In addition to this, any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, side or from behind, using one or both legs, with excessive force or who endangers the safety of an opponent is also guilty of serious foul play.

I did not see a lunge. there was no excessive force or brutality in the foul challenge Lewis-Skelly made.

Replays confirmed to me that the challenge was reckless, for which the appropriate sanction should be a yellow, as the law clearly states that a reckless challenge is when a player acts with disregard to the danger posed to an opponent, or the consequences for them, and must be cautioned.

I am satisfied that the player committing the foul acted with disregard to his opponent and that it was dangerous. So a yellow card was the appropriate sanction in law.

Oliver dismissed Lewis-Skelly for ‘serious foul play’ - AFP/Darren Staples

By the rules, Arsenal have grounds to launch an appeal but the short statement that PGMOL has released will prejudice the independent panel’s process as Howard Webb has decided to stand by this mistake, instead of owning up to it.

My question is where was video assistant referee (VAR) Darren England? We know that Oliver is considered one of the best referees in the country – although this mistake puts that up for debate – and that England is just starting out in the Premier League. Did he lack the courage to refer Oliver to the monitor? If so, you have to question their relationship.

There needs to be checks and balances to mistakes of this magnitude. Arsenal are attempting to win their first league title in more than 20 years and Oliver’s decision could have had a huge impact on that.

Instead of standing by Oliver’s mishap, Webb should be stepping him down for a couple of weeks. Not as a punishment but to provide him time and clarity to learn from his mistake by being given operational advice. Such a step would bring more accountability to the game and iron out glaring mistakes by giving a referees an opportunity to learn from them.