Michael Palin was once asked for an autograph during a robbery

The Monty Python star is so well-loved that even someone in the middle of committing a crime couldn't resist stopping for a chat.

What did you miss?

Sir Michael Palin has told how his fans are so keen to meet him that he was once stopped by someone in the middle of a robbery asking for an autograph.

He also shared with One Show viewers why he finds making a new TV series so stressful, and why his children find it embarrassing.

Palin was joined on the show by Nelly Furtado, who spoke about making a career comeback and how surreal it feels to have teenage fans who know all of her old songs.

What, how, and why?

Sir Michael Palin's status as a national treasure is without doubt, but it was proven in a very unexpected way when he was stopped by someone committing a robbery who couldn't resist asking for an autograph.

The Monty Python star has published his diaries from the decade 1999 to 2009 in new book There and Back, and when he appeared on The One Show hosts Roman Kemp and Anita Rani asked him about the bizarre anecdote he shares in the memoir.

Sir Michael Palin said the Noughties was his most productive decade. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Palin said: "I was walking along the street and suddenly a car skidded to a halt, there was the smell of burning rubber, the door was flung open, someone staggers out, rushes across. Then he sees me and says, 'Oh, Michael Palin! Can I have your autograph?'

"He's now got a 20-year prison sentence. If he'd have carried on running, he'd have been ok."

The actor, comedian and broadcaster also said that the period covered in the book was the most productive time of his career.

He explained: "I did four travel series including Himalaya, Sahara and New Europe. I was also doing a lot of acting. I turned 65 which was when my father would have retired and that would have been the end of his working life. For me at 65 I was midway between two big series. I was just taking all the opportunities I could and I felt very grateful to be able to do it."

Comedy king and best-selling author, Sir Michael Palin, recounts the strangest time he was asked for an autograph… 👀#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/S9adLs8d1o pic.twitter.com/6O4W5qOdYX — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) July 18, 2024

But he added: "It's not easy because you've got to be as good as you were before. People say well, you must just be able to do these series off the top of your head. It wasn't like that, it was quite hard work each time to prove that you could do something as good as the one before."

While Palin certainly has plenty of fans, he admitted his three children sometimes felt embarrassed about scenes in his travel series.

He said: "They're very embarrassed by what I do, usually - 'oh Dad, you're not taking your clothes off again.' When you're in the middle of nowhere, they can't really understand there's no soap or water so you just have to get in the nearest stream, take your clothes off and wash."

What else happened on The One Show?

Nelly Furtado has a whole new generation of fans. (Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Joining Thursday's One Show was Nelly Furtado who spoke about her career comeback and how strange it was to hear younger fans singing along to her older hits including I'm Like a Bird, Maneater and Say It Right.

Furtado, who is set to release new album 7 in September, said: "I felt I was called back to make more music. I kept hearing my songs were trending on TikTok. I started hearing my songs, people dancing to my music at clubs, heard my music at house parties, then DJs started remixing my vocals a lot."

Talking about her new generation of fans, she added: "It's very surreal. I've got songs that came out 20 years ago and there are 16 year olds in the front row. I'm doing the math and I'm like this doesn't add up, you weren't born when this came out - how do you know the words? It's made me quite humble and very grateful."

The One Show airs on BBC One at 7pm on weekdays.

