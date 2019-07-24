Watch Teen Swimmer Shatter Michael Phelps' Longstanding World Record

Records are meant to be broken ― but maybe not like this.

Olympic swim king Michael Phelps held the world record in the 200 meter butterfly for 18 straight years, lowering it eight times overall, NBC Sports noted. He also won four golds in both the world championships and Olympics in the same event before retiring in 2016.

But 19-year-old Kristóf Milák of Hungary blew Phelps’ record out of the water at the FINA world championships Wednesday in Gwangju, South Korea.

Milak clocked 1 minute, 50.73 seconds ― 0.78 seconds faster than the last time Phelps broke his own standard in 2009.

That is flying. Check out Milák’s margin of victory:

STOP THE PRESSES! A fantastic new World Record from 19-year old Kristóf Milák of Hungary in the Men’s 200m Fly beating Michael Phelps old mark of 1:51.51, set a decade ago in Rome, with a new time of 1:50.73…Outstanding! 💪👑#Swimming #FINAGwangju2019 pic.twitter.com/Qr2DiOGDG3 — FINA (@fina1908) July 24, 2019

Milák is the first teenager to win a world title in the event since ― who else? ― Phelps in 2003, The Associated Press reported.

Michael Phelps held the 200m butterfly world record for 18 YEARS, from March 30, 2001 to July 24, 2019. Here is Phelps from that day in 2001 when he broke the first of his 39 world records at age 15, the youngest man in history to break a WR. pic.twitter.com/u6EKKV6j32 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 24, 2019

