Michael Phelps, Wife Nicole and Their Adorable Son Nico Cheer on Team USA Women’s Basketball at Paris Olympics

The 28-time Olympic medalist was spotted with his wife and their youngest son at the Aug. 7 basketball game between Team USA and Nigeria

Karwai Tang/Getty Nico Phelps, Nicole Phelps and Michael Phelps at Bercy Arena on August 7, 2024 in Paris, France.

Michael Phelps has taken his infant son to his first Olympic basketball game!

The 28-time Olympic medalist, 39, was seen with his wife Nicole and their youngest son, Nico, 6 months, supporting Team USA’s women's basketball team. Michael and Nicole also share sons Boomer, 8, Beckett, 6, and Maverick, 4.

The three were photographed on the sidelines of the Wednesday, Aug. 7 game between Team USA and Nigeria. The former defeated the latter with a final score of 88-74 and is now headed to the semi-finals against Australia.

The Phelps family was decked out in red, white and blue, with Nico wearing a tiny T-shirt with striped stars, blue shorts and protective blue headphones.

Meanwhile, Nicole, 39, had her nails painted in three colors on alternating nails. She wore a bright red shirt that read “USA,” while Michael wore a blue hat that read the same.

Related: Michael Phelps' 4 Kids: All About Boomer, Beckett, Maverick and Nico

Karwai Tang/Getty Nico Phelps, Nicole Phelps and Michael Phelps at Bercy Arena on August 7, 2024 in Paris, France.

In the adorable photos, both parents are seen holding Nico in a standing position as he looks onto the basketball court. They were seated next to their longtime friend, Olympic swimmer Allison Schmitt.

Schmitt, 34, exclusively told PEOPLE that she’s “helping out Nicole and Michael with Nico" in Paris, adding, "I'm so happy I get my baby snuggles.”

Schmitt, a 10-time medalist, also shared a photo alongside Nicole and Nico on her Instagram, as well as a photo with Michael, Katie Ledecky and the women's basketball team.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



Karwai Tang/Getty Nico Phelps, Nicole Phelps and Michael Phelps at Bercy Arena on August 7, 2024 in Paris, France.

Nicole and Michael shared a few snapshots on their Instagram Stories as well. Nicole posted a selfie with her husband, Nico and Schmitt. Michael then reposted the photo to his Stories, before sharing an adorable photo of Nico watching the game.

nicole phelps/Instagram Allison Schmitt, Nicole, Nico and Michael Phelps

Related: Allison Schmitt Says Living with Michael Phelps' and His Family Is 'the Greatest' as She Joins Them in Paris (Exclusive)

Michael posted a series of photos of the game to his Instagram on Wednesday. "Nicole n Nico’s first @usabasketball game!!! Love watching these ladies make history!! Go USA 🇺🇸," he captioned the post.

His carousel included selfies with the basketball team, photos with Ledecky and Schmitt and a sweet selfie with Nicole and Nico.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Aug. 1, Michael Instagram photos of his family exploring the French capital on Instagram. One photo showed Nico sporting a red beret, large headphones and tiny overalls throughout the trip.

Other photos showed the father-son duo in the hotel room, smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower and watching the Games from the stands.

"Baby’s first rave 🪩," Michael captioned the carousel.

To learn more about all the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, come to people.com to check out ongoing coverage before, during and after the games. And sign up for Going for Gold, our Olympics newsletter, to get the biggest stories from the Games delivered straight to your inbox. Watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, beginning July 26, on NBC and Peacock.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.