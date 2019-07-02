Michael Rubin Shares Untold Story About Allen Iverson Assisting Him in Meek Mill’s Case

After it was announced that Meek Mill would be jailed for a parole violation, several powerful people rallied around the rapper to bring awareness to this and similar injustices. One of Meek's most vocal allies was Sixers' co-owner, Michael Rubin, who has joined him to create the REFORM Alliance. But during an interview with Hot 97, Rubin reminded the hosts that he was not alone in his efforts.

While explaining Meek's case, Rubin disclosed to Ebro in the Morning that Sixers legend Allen Iverson used his status as a Philly icon to break barriers for Rubin, which helped Meek's trial.

"We have this investigator that's working non-stop for us and we found a family that's been tortured by [Meek's] judge," Rubin explained at around the 55:40 mark. "I remember calling Allen and saying this guy's a big fan of yours I need you to call him for me... Because everyone's scared of the judge and here's a not well off family that's been tortured by this judge... and I called Allen and said like, 'I need you to get these people comfortable enough to talk to me.' Allen called them and spent 20 minutes on the phone with them because he wanted to help Meek and help the situation because he cared that much."

In addition to having a close relationship with Meek Mill, the inequality of the justice system is something that hits close to home for Iverson. AI's innovative and illustrious Hall of Fame career was almost derailed before it even began. In 1993, Iverson was sentenced to 15 years in jail as a junior in high school student for being involved in a bowling alley brawl. Although video evidence proves that AI was merely a bystander during the incident, witnesses claimed he sparked the fight. Iverson's placement in the altercation is believed to be because he was an excelling black athlete in an area ramped with racial tension.

"The only facts that no one disagrees about is that there was a fight and it was racial," director of Iverson's No Crossover documentary, Steve James told NPR.

Fortunately, Iverson only served four months in prison after an appeal citing insufficient evidence granted him clemency. With the help of a tutor who offered to give Iverson extra classes in order to graduate from high school and the benevolence of Georgetown's John Thompson who took a risk by giving AI a scholarship after other schools pulled their offers, Iverson went on to become one of the NBA's most transcendent athletes.

Rubin also touches on how some Sixers season ticket holders gave up their tickets when they heard he was fighting for Meek, Meek's Lids deal, and more. You can watch the full interview above.