Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Gets Chemo Port Surgically Removed After Finishing Treatment: '10/10'

"I’m really excited,” said Isabella, 19, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October 2023

It’s the home stretch for Isabella Strahan as she gets her chemotherapy port removed after finishing treatment for her brain tumor.

On July 17, the 19-year-old student and model posted the latest installment of her YouTube series, where she's been sharing her health journey after having emergency surgery in October 2023 to remove a large medulloblastoma — a type of malignant tumor — in her cerebellum.

In the vlog, Isabella — Michael Strahan's daughter — was back at the Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, N.C., where she was getting surgery to take out her chemotherapy port, which allowed doctors to administer her medications.

“Long time, no see! I am driving back up to Duke to get my port removed,” she said, showing the marks on her neck and stomach where they’re located. “This kinda looks like a neck vein and it’s kinda uncomfortable sometimes. And this is a bump and that’s where they poke me every time.”

Isabella Strahan/YouTube Isabella Strahan at the hospital getting her chemo port removed

After arriving, Isabella showed off her Inside Out-themed hospital room as she prepared for surgery alongside her mother, Jean Muggli.

“I just talked to the plastic surgeon who’s gonna close it, the anesthesia doctor… I talked to everyone. And I’m really excited,” she said. “The recovery for this seems to be like four weeks of not going in water and stuff like that. Just being careful and scar care. So, not too bad.”

Isabella then shared a video of her “heading to surgery in style.” She was wheeled through the hospital hallways wearing a crown as staff members cheered her on with bubbles and pom poms.

After surgery, the model shared her excitement for not having the port protruding from her body anymore.

“It’s all gone, as you can see. The only thing that is very sore is where the actual port was but… 10/10. Loved my little nap,” she quipped. “But it hurts to laugh or move around.”

“I have an IV they placed in my hand. I also have an MRI tomorrow. I’ll keep you updated,” she ended.

Isabella Strahan/YouTube Isabella Strahan being cheered on by hospital staff as she heads into surgery to get her chemo port removed.

Last month, Isabella celebrated the end of her treatment journey, eight months after her brain tumor diagnosis. Since her diagnosis, she’s gone through six weeks of radiation, four rounds of chemotherapy and three brain surgeries.

“After the wildest 8 months, I finally got to ring the bell. Grateful for my journey 🩶” she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from throughout her treatment.

In a June 14 vlog, Isabella documented her final round of chemotherapy and the moment she rang the hospital bell.

“I officially finished my chemo! Yay! This was a long journey, but I made it,” she said with a smile and thumbs up. “Now I have to recover and get back to my usual state, which is gonna take a long time but done with treatments.”



