Michael Strahan Defends Himself After National Anthem Controversy: 'I Will Always Love the Military'

"I have nothing to protest. I have no statements to be made,” Strahan said in the video

Craig Barritt/Getty Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan is setting the record straight after the controversy that erupted when he did not put his hand over his heart during the national anthem during Fox's Veteran's Day tribute on Sunday, Nov. 10.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 12, the former NFL star-turned-commentator addressed the incident and expressed his appreciation for the military.

“I didn’t have my hand over my chest, everyone thought ‘he’s protesting, he’s making a statement’ — which is so far from the truth. I have nothing to protest. I have no statements to be made,” Strahan, 52, said in the video.

“The only statement that should be made and that I wanna make is that I love the military. I’ve always loved the military, and I will always love the military…the fact that someone would say that I’m unpatriotic couldn’t be further from the truth,” he added.

Strahan went on to explain that the reason he didn’t put his hand over his heart as the national anthem played was because he was “caught up in the moment” with the “incredible” young sailors who were present at the Fox NFL Sunday's special Veterans Day segment at the Naval Base San Diego.

He also apologized if any military members were “offended” by him not placing his hand on his heart during the anthem, but choosing instead to rest his hands at his side.

Fox Sports Michael Strahan

A day earlier, Strahan’s Fox Sports co-host Jay Glazer came to his defense regarding the incident with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"I’ve just seen the criticism of @michaelstrahan. Let me tell you this, I don’t know if I have a friend who is more proud of his military roots than Michael, growing up on an army base constantly talking about what he learned from his dad Major Gene Strahan and how his time there shaped him." Glazer, 54, began in his post on Nov. 11.

Newsmax host Todd Starnes called out Strahan to his 263,000 followers on X quickly after the segment aired on Fox, claiming that Strahan "disrespected the military" when he kept his hands at his side. Starnes said Strahan's behavior was "not just repugnant, it's downright cowardly."

Strahan has frequently paid tribute to his father, Maj. Gene Strahan, for his 23 years of service in the Army as a "proud member" of the 82nd Airborne Division.

On Veteran's Day 2024, Strahan posted about his father again on his Instagram Stories.

“Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day. Your selfless service is beyond measure," he said. “Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You."