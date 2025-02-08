Michael Urie Praises 'Up and Comer' Costar Harrison Ford as He Wins Critics Choice Award for “Shrinking”

Urie won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

Michael Urie is giving his flowers to his Shrinking costar Harrison Ford.

The Ugly Betty actor, 44 — who won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards — made sure to take a moment to tease his 82-year-old costar during his acceptance speech.

Following his win, Urie joked in front of the audience, "Harrison Ford is this great up and comer, who is so amazing." His quip drew several laughs from the audience during the show.

Urie, who noted that he was "surrounded by the greatest actors," also thanked Shrinking lead actor Jason Segel for being both an "incredible leader" and "an incredible actor."

Urie won the award over fellow nominees Paul W. Downs for Hacks, Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary, Brandon Scott Jones for Ghosts, Asher Grodman for Ghosts and Harvey Guillén for What We Do in the Shadows.

The actor plays Brian in Shrinking, the best friend to Segel's character Jimmy Laird who is a grieving therapist who begins to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. The show also stars Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller and Ted McGinley.

The Broadway star previously opened up about his thoughts on the show and how it's helped him seek therapy in an interview with PEOPLE ahead of its second season in October 2024.

"The show is so, I think, careful and yet reckless with mental health," he explained. "And it's like, I think that's the right attitude. I think at once, yes, we should all be exploring it, we should all be open to it. We should not be ashamed of our mental healthcare."

He added of his own journey starting therapy thanks to the influence of the show: "It was really fun. I know, it's such a funny... But I enjoyed it. I have enjoyed going to therapy and deepening my relationship to my own mental health."

"It's just one part of my forever journey of figuring my own heart and brain out," he added. "So it's been a journey. It's been at times frustrating, at times fun, at times confusing, just like the show, the same ways that...the show continues to deal with new mental health issues."

