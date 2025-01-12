Michaela Strachan tops leaderboard after first Dancing On Ice performance

Dancing On Ice contestant Michaela Strachan has topped the leaderboard after a “delightful” first performance on the ITV1 show.

A host of celebrities took to the ice as the new series got under way on Sunday, with Springwatch presenter Strachan and professional skater Mark Hanretty impressing with a routine to Let’s Do It by Cole Porter, which scored 30.5 points from the judges.

Judge Ashley Banjo said: “You might have been nervous, but you approached that with so much adventure and fun and fearlessness that you almost can’t help but enjoy it.

Michaela Strachan on the ice (ITV/PA)

“And I want to be a bit of a performance nerd for a second, because this is also a lesson in the importance of musicality, and when the choreography is executed as such and when you bring that music to life and everything sits like this, it is honestly transformative, even if the moves are simple.

“So guys, well done. You have set the bar. Love it.”

Fellow judge Christopher Dean added: “Well, the standard just went up even more just now. It was delightful. I have to say, it was full of detail and synchronicity together. It was a complete piece.”

Reality TV star Ferne McCann scored 26.5 points and said she felt “really emotional” after she joined Brendyn Hatfield to skate to Lily Allen’s version of Somewhere Only We Know.

Former Premier League footballer Anton Ferdinand and Annette Dytrt scored 26 points after skating to Maneskin’s verion of Beggin’, with Coronation Street star Sam Aston and Molly Lanaghan scoring 27 for their routine to That’s Not My Name by The Ting Tings.

Love Island star Chris Taylor and professional skater Vanessa Bauer were awarded 24 points while soap actress Chelsee Healey and Andy Buchanan ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard with 22 points.

Presenter Holly Willoughby paid tribute to former contestant The Vivienne as this year’s series of the ITV show got under way.

Drag queen James Lee Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and was third in the skating competition in 2023, died earlier this month at the age of 32.

Sunday’s programme started with a display of lifts and jumps by the professional figure skaters, dressed in pink, blue and yellow.

Willoughby praised the “incredible start” as she welcomed viewers to the new series.

She added: “Before we move on, like us, many of you will have been saddened by the tragic news of The Vivienne’s passing last weekend.

“Now, they were a huge part of our show, making it all the way to the final in 2023. They’ll be very sorely missed, and our thoughts are with The Vivienne’s loved ones at this time. So sad.”

At the time of their death, the show said in a statement on Instagram: “Everyone at Dancing on Ice is so deeply saddened by the passing of James Lee Williams, best known to our audiences as The Vivienne.

“Making TV history through their groundbreaking and spellbinding skating partnership with Colin Grafton, James’ unique vitality and fearless spirit entranced audiences week after week, as they became the first drag act to reach the final of the show.”

This year’s contestants also include former EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks, reality star Dan Edgar, The Traitors contestant Mollie Pearce, comedian Josh Jones, and Olympian Sir Steve Redgrave, who will all perform next weekend.

Stephen Mulhern stepped in as Willoughby’s co-presenter on the reality competition after Phillip Schofield resigned from the broadcaster in 2023.

The celebrities are competing to impress retired Olympic ice skaters Dean and Jayne Torvill, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, and Banjo, founder of dance troupe Diversity.

Soap star Ryan Thomas and his skating partner Amani Fancy won last year’s competition.