Micheal Martin to return as Irish prime minister under coalition deal

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Ireland's Fianna Fail party Micheal Martin is set to return to the role of prime minister next week, according to a coalition deal agreed with rival Fine Gael and independent lawmakers that was published on Wednesday.

It will be Martin's second stint as prime minister, having led the country from 2020 to 2022. He will hand the role over to the leader of fellow centre-right party Fine Gael in November 2027, the agreement said.

