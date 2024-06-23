Michelle Gregg Animal Neglect

Latest Stories
Wendy's One-Ups McDonald's $5 Meal Deal by Giving Out Free Frostys with Their Own $5 Combo
Wendy’s added a free Frosty to their $5 meal deal the same day that McDonald's unveiled their new $5 combo
- CBC
B.C. coroner's inquest recommends changes to strip search policy
A B.C. Coroners Service inquest is recommending police change how they conduct strip searches after the death of a 23-year-old woman. Jaime Diane Hope died of a methamphetamine overdose in a police holding cell on April 14, 2019, after being arrested by RCMP in Dawson Creek, about 1,190 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.The inquest into Hope's death ended Friday at the Dawson Creek Law Courts. Coroner's inquests are mandatory in B.C. when a person dies while detained or in police custody. In a v
- CBC
Edmonton man gets life sentence, 15 years parole ineligibility in killing of 7-year-old girl
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of violence.The Edmonton man who murdered seven-year-old Bella Desrosiers in front of her mother and little sister will be ineligible for parole for 15 years.Friday's sentencing comes more than four years after David Moss, in a state of psychosis, stabbed the young girl and dragged her from her bedroom while her mother, Melissa Francis, was tucking her into bed.Moss was found guilty of second-degree murder last year for the May 18, 2020, killing.Court
- CBC
Police searching for Cow Head woman connected to missing Stephenville inmate
Police are continuing the search for 31-year-old Tyler Bennett, who escaped from the Stephenville Correctional Centre last week, and are also looking for 36-year-old Pamela Crocker. Police say Crocker could be in the company of Bennett. (RCMP)Police in the Bay St. George area are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who could be with a man who escaped from the West Coast Correctional Centre in Stephenville last week.A news release issued Friday by the RCMP said Pamela Crocker, 36, cou
- The Independent
American tourist gets sentence after bringing ammo on Turks & Caicos vacation
Two other Americans who brought ammunition to the island avoided 12-year prison sentences thanks to courts finding their cases to involved “exceptional circumstances.”
- The Canadian Press
4 members of a billionaire family get prison in Switzerland for exploiting domestic workers
GENEVA (AP) — An Indian-born billionaire and three family members were sentenced to prison on Friday for exploiting domestic workers at their lakeside villa in Switzerland by seizing their passports, barring them from going out and making them work up to 18 hours a day.
- People
2 Young Women Camping in Shenandoah National Park Were Murdered in 1996. Now, the FBI Knows Who Killed Them
Nearly 30 years after the bodies of “Julie” Williams, 24, and Laura “Lollie” Winans, 24, were found bound and gagged at their campsite with their throats slit, the FBI has tracked their killer
- HuffPost
16-Year-Old Girl Rescues Zip-Tied Brothers In Escape From Abusive Home: Police Say
The heroic teenager and her siblings told police that more children remained captive inside the home, but no one was found there.
- CBC
Saskatchewan RCMP find car of mother who allegedly abducted her 3 children
Saskatchewan RCMP says they've located the vehicle of a woman who allegedly abducted her three children last December, in an investigation that's spanned three provinces.Police said in an updated news release Saturday they found a white Mercedes GLC — which they believe was driven by 55-year-old Astrid Schiller —abandoned at Pine Cree Regional Park in southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday.Last week, Manitoba RCMP said the woman was arrested at a Canada-U.S. border crossing near Boissevain on a war
- CNN
A woman is accused of attempting to drown a 3-year-old child in possible hate crime incident
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a 3-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.
- The Canadian Press
Man trying to drown 2 children on Connecticut beach is stopped by officers, police say
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
- HuffPost
Texas Woman Accused Of Trying To Drown Muslim Child In Racist Attack
“We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my kids," the 3-year-old's mother said.
- CBC
Escaped Stephenville inmate is back in custody
31-year-old Tyler Bennett has been arrested after escaping from the West Coast Correctional Centre in Stephenville last week. (RCMP)Escaped inmate Tyler Bennett has been arrested after a week-long search.The RCMP made the announcement in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Friday evening. The arrest came a week after the 31 year-old man first escaped from the West Coast Correctional Centre in Stephenville on June 14th.Bay St. George police had previously suggeste
- People
FBI Files Reveal Last Moments in Lives of 3 Civil Rights Workers Murdered in 'Mississippi Burning' Case
On the 60th anniversary of Mississippi’s infamous racially-motivated triple homicide, the FBI case file reveals disturbing details
- The Canadian Press
A Muslim mob in Pakistan torches a police station and lynches a man after accusing him of blasphemy
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Muslim mob in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday broke into a police station, snatched a man who was held there and then lynched him over allegations that he had desecrated Islam's holy book, the Quran.
- CBC
OPP investigating after finding family of 4 dead in Harrow, Ont., home
Essex provincial police are investigating the deaths of a mother, father and two young children at their family home near Harrow, Ont., in what has been called an "unimaginable tragedy."Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 around 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday.OPP spokesperson Derek Rogers told a news conference Friday afternoon that it's too early in the investigation to determine what happened and no arrests have been made. Rogers said investigators quickly determined there was no thre
- HuffPost
Lauren Boebert Tells Steve Bannon About The Need For Morals In Jaw-Dropping Chat
The far-right lawmaker and ex-Trump adviser had a conversation about the Ten Commandments that had critics pointing out the irony and hypocrisy.
- People
Parents Drown After Getting Caught in Rip Current While Vacationing in Florida with Their 6 Kids
Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishard, 48, were "in panic mode" and unable to "swim parallel to the shore," according to authorities
- CNN
Panicked Arkansas grocery store shoppers hid in freezer and ran for cover amid shooting that killed 3 and wounded 10
Families were shopping at a local grocery store in a small Arkansas town on Friday when shoppers and passersby heard an alarming sound that some thought was fireworks and others thought was something falling, but later all they heard was police sirens and people running away.
- The Canadian Press
Mom, dad, 2 kids were the four people found dead in rural Ontario home, mayor says
ESSEX, ONT. — A mother, father and two young children were found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario in a tragedy that has devastated the local community, the area's mayor said Friday as police offered few details on their investigation. Ontario Provincial Police had taped off the tree-lined road that leads to the home, about 30 kilometres south of Windsor, Ont. A bouquet of flowers and a teddy bear rested against a post, and a card left signed by members of the community reads "rest in