Michelle Keegan expecting first baby with husband Mark Wright

Actress Michelle Keegan has announced she is expecting her first baby with husband Mark Wright.

The former Coronation Street actress and star on Netflix’s Fool Me Once shared a photo of her holding her bump while standing opposite Wright, who rose to fame on the reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex, on a beach.

Keegan wore a white off-the-shoulder top and skirt and Mark a beige shirt and trousers in the Instagram post shared on Sunday evening.

It was captioned “2025 is going to be a special one for us” followed by a baby emoji.

Keegan and Wright began dating in 2012, got engaged in 2013 and were married in May 2015.

The celebrity couple, both 37, now live together in Essex.

Radio host Wright has also appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.