Michelle Keegan thought she'd "never work again" after Coronation Street exit

Michelle Keegan has admitted she thought she would "never work again" after her Coronation Street exit.

The actress, who is currently appearing in new Netflix thriller Fool Me Once, first found fame as Tina McIntyre on the ITV soap.

Debuting in 2008, the character was killed off in 2014 – and during an interview on The Graham Norton Show tonight (January 5), Michelle admits that the prospect of her never returning to Corrie made her feel like her security was "ripped away".

“For me it was a massive learning platform," she reflects on her time on the soap. "I took a long, long time to decide to leave – it was very hard.

"And then when they told me they were killing off my character and there was no going back I thought I would never work again. My security was ripped away which made me push forward and work harder.”

Of course, the actress has since gone on to huge success, appearing in the likes of the BBC's Our Girl and Ten Pound Poms, as well as Sky's Brassic.

Her new show Fool Me Once, based on the novel by Harlan Coben, premiered earlier this week and is proving hugely popular on Netflix.

Speaking on Graham Norton about the show's success, Michelle says: “It’s madness that it’s number one all over the world. I was always a huge fan of Harlan Coben books so when I got the call it was ‘Yes, absolutely,’ and I grabbed it with both hands.”

The story follows the actress' character Maya Stern as she investigates the death of her husband Joe (Richard Armitage), only to see him back in their house on her nanny cam.

At the same time, her niece and nephew are trying to learn the truth about the death of their own mother.

Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix now. The Graham Norton Show continues tonight (January 5) in BBC One at 10.40pm. Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

