Michelle Obama Asks Who’s Gonna Tell Trump He Might Be Seeking ‘One Of Those Black Jobs’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, where Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shaded former President Donald Trump’s racist remarks about “Black jobs” during her speech Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention.

“I want to know,” Obama said, “Who’s gonna tell [Trump] that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?”

During her speech, Obama spoke about her mother and the future of the country, and criticized Trump saying he has done “everything in his power to try and make people fear us,” calling his views small, petty and unpresidential.

“His limited narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by two hard-working, successful people who happened to be Black,” she said.

During June’s debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, Trump rambled about Biden’s immigration policy, calling it a “big kill on the Black people” by allowing “millions” of people to enter America via the border.

“They’re taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people,” Trump said.

“They’re taking Black jobs and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet but you’re gonna see something that’s going to be the worst in our history,” he added.

Obama continued her speech, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president, and pointed out how Harris has shown “allegiance” to America by not “spewing anger and bitterness but by living a life of service and always pushing the doors of opportunity open to others.”

Obama then seemingly shaded Trump and other rich people, saying that people like her and Harris will “never benefit” from generational wealth.

Obama closed her remarks with a nod to her popular 2016 catchphrase : “When they go low, we go high.”

“We have the power to pay forward the love, sweat and sacrifice of our mothers and fathers and all those who came here before us,” she said. “Let us work like our lives depend on it.”

“And let us keep moving our country forward, and go higher, yes always higher, than we’ve ever gone before.”

