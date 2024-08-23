Michelle Obama praises Gus Walz for show of emotion during dad's DNC speech

CHICAGO — Former First Lady Michelle Obama doesn't stand for bullying, especially not when it's for showing love.

Following a slew of hateful comments towards vice presidential nominee Tim Walz's son, Obama took to social media to defend the Gus Walz.

I was touched to see Gus Walz’s joy when his dad @Tim_Walz took the stage last night. Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus.



Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some… — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 23, 2024

During Walz's speech, his 17-year-old Gus Walz was moved by his father while talking about his family's difficulty conceiving.

"Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world. And I love you," Walz said.

Gus was visibly sobbing while listening to his father mouthing “I love you, Dad!"

"That's my dad!" he said while pointing towards him.

Gus has ADHD, a learning disorder and anxiety. Many online quickly responded to his show of emotion, applauding him for his vulnerability and love for his dad.

Obama added to the praise, saying she was touched.

"Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some of Gus’s example in our own lives," she wrote on X.

Obama marked her eight years in the White House by advocating for anti-bullying causes.

