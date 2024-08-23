Michelle Obama Says Tim Walz’s Son Gus Showed America ‘What Real Love Looks Like’ After Viral DNC Moment

The son of the Democratic vice presidential hopeful stole the show at the DNC this week

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Michelle Obama; Gus Walz

Michelle Obama is praising Tim Walz’s son Gus Walz for his authenticity.

During the final evening of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the former first lady, 60, reflected on a viral, human moment between father, 60, and son the night before.

“I was touched to see Gus Walz’s joy when his dad @Tim_Walz took the stage last night. Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus,” Obama began in a tweet on Thursday, Aug. 22.

I was touched to see Gus Walz’s joy when his dad @Tim_Walz took the stage last night. Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus.



Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some… — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 23, 2024

“Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some of Gus’s [examples] in our own lives,” she continued.

Her social media post was in reference to Walz’s speech on Wednesday, Aug. 21, which caused Gus to become visibly overcome with emotion.

Related: Tim Walz and His Wife, Gwen, Open Up About Son's Non-Verbal Learning Disorder: 'His Secret Power' (Exclusive)

The Minnesota governor’s wife Gwen and their two children, Hope and Gus, were in the audience as the vice presidential hopeful officially accepted his nomination to serve as Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

"Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you," Walz told his family.

After hearing the powerful statement, Gus stood up from his seat in the crowd, beaming with pride as he began to tear up while watching his father.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's family

"That's my dad," Gus could be seen saying, applauding and pointing at his dad on stage.

Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder, conditions his parents referred to as his "super power" in an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE.

"When our youngest Gus was growing up, it became increasingly clear that he was different from his classmates," the couple told PEOPLE. "Gus preferred video games and spending more time by himself."

The statement continues: "When he was becoming a teenager, we learned that Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder in addition to an anxiety disorder and ADHD, conditions that millions of Americans also have."

"We love our Gus," Walz and Gwen said in the statement. "We are proud of the man he’s growing into, and we are so excited to have him with us on this journey."



Al Drago/getty Former US President Barack Obama, left, arrives to speak next to former US First Lady Michelle Obama

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Obama and former president Barack Obama spoke at the DNC in Chicago.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While addressing the audience, Obama talked about what having Harris for president could mean hope for the U.S.

"America — hope is making a comeback," she said, adding that the newfound excitement comes with "the chance to vanquish the demons of fear, division and hate that have consumed us."

"To be honest, I am realizing that until recently, I have mourned the dimming of that hope. And maybe you have experienced the same feelings: That deep pit in my stomach, a palpable sense of dread about the future," she continued.

Related: Kerry Washington Brings Kamala Harris’ Grandnieces on Stage to Give a Simple Lesson on Pronouncing Her Name

After calling out former president Donald Trump for “the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories [and] this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” Barack, 63, asked the crowd to think about what’s at stake this year.

“The people who will decide this election are asking a very simple question: Who will fight for me? Who’s thinking about my future? About my children’s future? About our future together?” he said. “One thing is for certain — Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.