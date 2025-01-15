Michelle Obama won't be attending Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, her office says

WASHINGTON - Former First Lady Michelle Obama won’t be attending President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20., her office said.

Her office did not provide a reason for why she will skip the inauguration.

"Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration," the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said in a statement.

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center.

Michelle Obama also missed former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral last week. CNN reported that she had a scheduling conflict and was in Hawaii on an extended family vacation.

Barack Obama attended the funeral and sat next to Trump, where a clip of the two smiling and chatting away quickly became viral on social media. All five living presidents and their spouses attended except for Michelle Obama.

George W. Bush's office confirmed that the former president and former First Lady Laura Bush will attend Trump's inauguration. Former President Bill Clinton's office also confirmed he will be attending.

Trump, who has falsely claimed he won the 2020 election, did not attend President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.

