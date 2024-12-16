Michelle Pfeiffer Will Lead ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-off ‘The Madison’

The Yellowstone spin-off formerly known as 2024 has a new, trend-breaking title: The Madison. Although Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan has shown quite the penchant for numeric titles in prior spin-offs of his hit western drama (see: 1883, 1923, and the reportedly forthcoming 1944), the first contemporary offshoot to follow Yellowstone’s grand season 5 finale will take a different approach to its name—and its story. The Madison will reportedly follow not the flagship series’s Dutton family (or, anyway, not only the Dutton family) but, rather, a group of New York transplants. Here’s what little we know so far.

What will The Madison be about?

Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Madison’s official plot description is “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

Although this logline points to a cast of characters apart from the Duttons, the Dutton line could still make an appearance, given their continued presence in Montana. As the Yellowstone season 5 finale outlines, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), now run a ranch in Dillon, Montana. They even have their own spin-off teed up with Paramount. Shall we take bets on a cross-over episode or two?

In November 2024, Yellowstone and The Madison director Christina Alexandra Voros told Variety that “the common ground” between the two shows “is the landscape. We are in Montana, but it is seen through a completely different lens, so it feels like another facet of this cut stone that has been polished. There are parallels in the scope of landscape and a human being’s place in that space, but it’s coming at it from a completely different point of view.”

Who will be in The Madison cast?

Reports first circulated in 2023 that actor Matthew McConaughey would lead The Madison (then titled 2024) following Kevin Costner’s contentious departure from Yellowstone. But that deal never came to light, and instead, actress Michelle Pfeiffer was eventually announced in 2024 as The Madison’s lead actress.

She will star alongside Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, Ben Schnetzer, Amiah Miller, and Elle Chapman.

When will The Madison come out?

The Madison is currently filming in Texas, but Paramount has yet to announce a release date for the series.

This story will be updated.

