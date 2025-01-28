Michelle Yeoh: ‘I really hope we can get back to a good place with Hong Kong’

Michelle Yeoh: ‘I’m 60 years old, and I just won my first Oscar. I know something about perseverance’ - Getty

Whatever your morning routine looks like, however multi-faceted and dedicated it might be, I would wager that Michelle Yeoh’s is more impressive. I have read that for most of her life, wherever she is in the world, Yeoh rises two hours early to complete an hour of weights followed by an hour of cardio.

“Yes!” she says, nodding vigorously. But it turns out I’ve done her a grave disservice. The process is far more complex than that. Currently, for instance, it is mid-morning. “And I’ve been up since, what, 3am? To make sure I don’t look like I’ve just rolled out of bed.”

Yeoh, 62, is perched on the edge of a hotel sofa wearing a silk shirt and loose trousers, and holding a grace and poise more in common with a glamorous dignitary than a Hollywood actress. Her posture, in-built from an upper-class childhood in Malaysia followed by ballet training, is immaculate. Her cheekbones are daunting. Her jewellery is glinting. She looks a million dollars, of course.

“It’s a long process, but I enjoy it,” she says of her waking routine. “It’s very meditative, you allow your body to wake up slowly and not be pushed into the rhythm right away. Even before I get out of bed I have a routine where I’m doing a little bit of meditation, a lot of stretching, a lot of core exercises.” And that’s all done while she’s still horizontal.

Yeoh’s extensive morning routine involves stretching, meditation, cardio and weightlifting – and often sees her wake up as early as 3AM - Getty

“Then, when I’m up on my feet, I do cardio, like shadow boxing with stretching.” This may include tai chi, and if she can, swimming or running. “But I always work with my own body weight, so if I don’t have the opportunity to go to the gym, I’m still able to do it, even if it’s in a bedroom or bathroom.” She beams. “Fortunately, I am a tiny person.” After that, she showers, gets dressed, and gets on with the business of being Michelle Yeoh.

It’s an enviable line of work these days. Yeoh would have had a remarkable life and career even if she’d retired a decade ago. At that time she had already been a lauded action star in Hong Kong cinema in the 1980s and 1990s, shown Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond his match as the all-action Wai Lin in Tomorrow Never Dies, been Bafta-nominated for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, carved a unique and trailblazing Hollywood career and established herself as a committed and knowledgeable UN activist.

Since then, however, a second – or more accurately fourth or fifth – act in Yeoh’s life started when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the extraordinary Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 2023 Oscars. If the world had been asleep to Yeoh’s brilliance, that film slapped it awake. She’s now regarded as an icon, and finds herself in greater demand than ever.

We are in a hotel suite in London, where Yeoh is staying while she promotes the latest of those roles. Hers is a happily itinerant life. Yeoh and her French husband, the former Formula 1 executive and Ferrari team principal Jean Todt (they were introduced in Shanghai in 2004 by Michael Schumacher, who they still visit) spend most of the year travelling.

Or to be more precise – after all, both she and Todt have made careers from being nothing if not precise – they spend, according to Todt, “around 185 days on the road, about 70 in France [they have a home in Paris], and 100 in Geneva”. Their home in Switzerland is their “residence”, she says. Los Angeles has never held an appeal.

“Sometimes you need a place where it’s quiet. Geneva is more lowkey, it’s beautiful, you’re surrounded by mountains… Even walking around the lake is wonderful. You get everything and you get peace and quiet.”

Yeoh (pictured with her fellow Wicked stars at the Golden Globes) received rave reviews for her role as Madame Morrible in the musical film - Getty

At the moment, she’s only just finished a press tour for the musical film Wicked, in which she played Madame Morrible to glowing reviews, and is now almost immediately onto talking about another fantasy realm, in the form of the Star Trek universe.

The American sci-fi franchise spawns a new offshoot every few years. In 2018, Yeoh made a guest appearance in the latest, the Paramount+ TV series Star Trek: Discovery, as the austere and extravagantly outfitted starship captain Philippa Georgiou. She’s now back, in a standalone, made-for-streaming film sequel, Section 31. Was she familiar with Trekkie lore before joining the family?

“No, absolutely not,” she admits. “I mean, I loved and watched Star Trek when I was young. You know, William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy. I always wanted to be Spock. But do I know all the different…” She can’t think of the word. “No. I needed some of my friends who are real Trekkies [to help].”

The fascinating thing about Star Trek, Yeoh says, is that the world conceived by Gene Roddenberry in the 1960s can still offer lessons today. Roddenberry always intended the show to work as both an adventure series and a morality tale, and through it, he was able to sneak statements about authoritarianism, war and peace, sexism, technology and human rights into a primetime family TV show.

And Yeoh, who has spent decades raising awareness and funds for disaster relief, gender equality and poverty reduction (among other causes) believes it’s still instructive.

“Roddenberry’s concept has always been a vision of a utopia, where in the future we will all live in an inclusive, diverse, equal [society], and not just Earth, but the entire universe – that we discover each other and work with each other and make it a better place for all of us, but with very specific rules,” she says.

“That’s what we strive to do. We’re not succeeding very well… But that’s the ultimate goal. I’m a UN Ambassador, and we have the 17 sustainable development goals, and it lists all the things Star Trek talks about: gender equality, eradication of poverty. That’s the essence of Star Trek: optimism, hope. Live long and prosper.”

Yeoh (pictured with Jackie Chan, right, and Stanley Tong, left, in 1996) sees similarities between Star Trek’s motto of ‘live long and prosper’ and her work as a UN Ambassador - Ron Galella/Getty

Born into an upper-class family in Ipoh, a tin-mining city in Malaysia, Yeoh excelled at all forms of motion – squash, swimming, running, basketball – as a schoolgirl, but dreamed of becoming a ballet dancer. When she was 15, her father, a lawyer, and doting mother sent her to England to board and pursue dance training at the world renowned Hammond School in Chester.

A year later, a back injury ended her dance ambitions. “But Mrs Hammond, of the school, was very kind to this young foreign student. She said: ‘Darling, there’s so much you can do with dance, it doesn’t have to be ballet.’ She encouraged me to do my O-Levels and A-Levels.” She went on to complete a BA in creative arts at Crewe and Alsager College of Higher Education, which was later absorbed into Manchester Met.

“It was so funny, I was at the Golden Globes recently, and I finally met Robbie Williams. He was so cute. He was like, ‘You studied in Crewe?! Who does that?’ I looked at him and went, ‘Me!’” Yeoh says.

Were it not for that injury, she has no idea whether she’d have been an actress at all. When she returned to Malaysia, she found her mother had entered her into the Miss Malaysia beauty pageant, which she won. “My ultimate goal was to run a dance school,” she says.

Her choreography training and clear beauty meant she was well-placed to blag it when a friend recommended her to the Hong Kong film producer and business magnate Dickson Poon, who was in need of an actress for a commercial with Jackie Chan.

She was a natural, and quickly took to martial arts, the dominant feature of Hong Kong action films of the era. Despite her brother being the one receiving the lessons when she was a child, she could easily complete the complex-looking movements. Martial arts, she once said, is “like a tango on steroids”.

Learning how to fight and speak Cantonese, she built a career performing her own stunts in those films, and married Poon in 1988, before retiring from acting for five years until she divorced him. She picked it up again easily, restarting her action career and soon redefining the role of a “Bond girl” (though, thanks to insurance and a fear of injuries, she wasn’t allowed to complete most of her own stunts). Today, she can still learn movements or dialogue far quicker than her castmates.

“I’m trained from the good old Hong Kong days, where action sequences were learnt on set. You don’t have time for rehearsals,” Yeoh says. “We were trained to do it, forget it, then move on, not the entire sequence. I don’t know which is better, but [other actors] will be like, ‘What the hell, I’ve been studying that for two weeks, Michelle comes in for half an hour and she’s learnt the whole sequence?’ I think it’s muscle memory, and there’s a flow in the movements.”

Hong Kong remains her “second home”, but she hasn’t worked there since before Covid, and therefore before the Chinese Communist Party clamped down on the region’s freedoms in the form of the 2020 National Security Law – a retaliation against the massive pro-democracy protests in 2019 that saw up to two million Hong Kong residents take to the streets.

Yeoh hasn’t been to her ‘second home’, Hong Kong, since before 2019’s pro-democracy protests - Bloomberg

“I’ve missed Hong Kong, it’s so vibrant and the people are so dynamic. As we all know, Hong Kong went through some dark periods. But I was back there recently and you still feel the vibrancy of the place, because the people who love Hong Kong who are there love Hong Kong, and they want it to be what it was. And I really hope we will get back into that good place,” Yeoh says.

She catches herself. “Actually, it is in a good place, but like all places in the world, we all need to be in a better place.”

When Yeoh first started making Western films she says she quickly had to resist playing the same characters – be them martial artists or other Asian stereotypes. “Once you’re successful in that, people just keep throwing the same things at you, right? Why change the formula when it’s doing well? But that’s when you have to step up and think, ‘OK, what do you want to do? Who are you? What kind of actor are you?’”

The kind of actor she is turned out to be a supremely versatile one, as comfortable playing in stillness as she was in motion, and more than capable of leading a film. Everything Everywhere All at Once was the tour de force performance that proved it. Yeoh felt it herself, when Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry read her name from the Oscars envelope. She was the first Malaysian, first Asian and second woman of colour (Berry was the first) to win Best Actress.

Yeoh after she won Best Actress at the Oscars in 2023 for Everything Everywhere All at Once - Getty

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” Yeoh said in her speech.

I wonder how life changed that day. “The biggest change is that immense joy that your work has been recognised,” she says. “And people take you more seriously because the Oscars is the highest recognition you can get in this job. So it’s easier to say, ‘Take my call.’

“But has it changed in that I can sit back and go, ‘OK, now it’s just going to be smooth sailing all the way?’ I don’t think so. I think it’s always going to be work, which is fine. It’s always going to be challenging, which is fine. As long as we keep going forwards, as long as we keep breaking those doors down and we’re able to have a seat at the table and have equal opportunities.”

Later that year, she married Todt, almost 19 years after he proposed one month into their relationship. “We have a busy lifestyle,” she explained recently. “Finally, I think he was like, ‘Do you want to get married or not?’” They had long ago built a life, working out how to fit their careers around one another. They’re also grandparents to one-year-old Maxime, born to Nicolas, Todt’s son from his first marriage.

But she did want to. The wedding programme, shared by former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa, one of the few guests, read: “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, JT proposed to marry MY and she said YES! Today after 6,992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together.” The Oscar statuette was a guest of honour.

Yeoh pictured with Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 Golden Globes - Getty

Yeoh will be releasing the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, later this year. She’s also finishing a Blade Runner spin-off. That’s been shooting in “Prague, and Barcelona, and Berlin, I’m going back to that in March. Then it’s Hong Kong and China...” Her air miles must be in the trillions.

Yet before all that, she will be back at the Oscars in a few weeks, watching somebody else’s life change. The morning after Yeoh won hers in 2023, she published an op-ed in The New York Times drawing attention to a litany of humanitarian causes around the world.

“I’m 60 years old, and I just won my first Oscar. I know something about perseverance, and I am all too aware of what society expects of women,” Yeoh wrote in the piece. “If I can do one thing with this moment of my professional joy, it would be to point the spotlight on those who all too often go unacknowledged.”

It was probably the coolest, classiest morning-after move in Academy history. Yeoh persevered, and continues to. But maybe that’s just what you can achieve if you get up at 3am.

Star Trek: Section 31 is streaming now on Paramount+