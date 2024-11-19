Michelle Yeoh Says She Felt Like 'a Failure' for Not Having Children: ‘Main Factor That Broke Up My First Marriage'

ABC News

President-elect Donald Trump has promised a major escalation of the nation’s tariffs. Trump has proposed tariffs of between 60% and 100% on Chinese goods, and a tax of between 10% and 20% on every product imported from all U.S. trading partners. Economists widely forecast that tariffs of this magnitude would increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers.