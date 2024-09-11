Michigan AG closes Michigan State & Larry Nassar investigation
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is set to announce the results of her office's investigation into Michigan State University and the sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.
A B.C. family says they are dealing with a banking error at one of Canada's largest banks with no resolution in site. They say money was withdrawn monthly from the RBC account they share with their daughter without their authorization. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more.
Dollarama Inc.'s food aisles may have expanded far beyond sweet treats or piles of gum by the checkout counter in recent years, but its chief executive maintains his company is "not in the grocery business," even if it's keeping an eye on the sector.
TORONTO — The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered TD Bank Group to pay US$28 million for repeatedly sharing inaccurate, negative information about its customers in the latest reprimand of the bank by regulators.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel in retaliation for Western sanctions. Putin's remarks to government ministers prompted a rise in nickel prices and drove shares in uranium mining firms higher. In televised comments, he said such restrictions could also be introduced for other commodities, and noted that Russia was a major producer of natural gas, diamonds and gold.
A new survey shows a sobering number of B.C. small and medium-sized businesses are struggling to deal with challenges from the economy and crime. Grace Ke reports.
TORONTO — A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has reserved her decision on whether Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard should get bail as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court.
Rayan Adam, a 65-year-old sales associate living in New Rochelle, New York, will be retiring later this year. Though he doesn't make six figures, he's saved around half a million for retirement and...
(Reuters) -A U.S. judge said Trevor Milton, the Nikola founder who was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of fraud, must pay the electric truck maker $167.7 million for making false and misleading statements about the company to the public. In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa in Phoenix upheld a divided arbitration panel's November 2023 award in Nikola's favor. Humetewa said the panel acted within its authority in interpreting a separation agreement that Milton entered when he resigned as Nikola chief executive in September 2020.
Over the past five years, Raleigh-Durham has added 11,400 tech workers, an 18% jump. Read what they’re paid and are paying for rent in our story.
Two Russian oligarchs and the country's National Settlement Depository company on Wednesday lost legal challenges against European Union sanctions imposed on them after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The EU has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine.
ATLANTA (AP) — A lawsuit arguing that county election board members in Georgia have the discretion to refuse to certify election results has been dismissed on a technicality, but the judge noted it could be refiled.
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Ford Motor held talks with India's Tamil Nadu state to explore producing vehicles for export, the state's chief minister said, potentially signalling that the U.S. carmaker could restart production in India after exiting the country three years ago. Ford stopped producing cars in India for domestic sale in 2021 after struggling to boost volumes and pulled the plug on exports in 2022, effectively exiting the world's third-largest car market which is dominated by Asian rivals. Ford sold one of its two plants in India to Tata Motors in 2023.
(Bloomberg) -- Plunging oil prices helped drive Russia's revenues from crude sales to the lowest since February, highlighting the challenges Moscow faces from a weakening global market.Most Read from BloombergHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisChicago Halts Hiring as Deficit Tops $1 Billion Through 2025After a Record Hot Summer, Pressure Grows for A/C MandatesUC Berkeley Gives Transfer Students a Purpose-Built Home on CampusThe Plan for the World’s Most Ambitious Skyscraper Renov
Punitive European Union tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles will be lowered following consultations with the companies affected, according to sources familiar with the matter. Tesla will once again be the big winner, having its proposed tariff rate lowered for a second time to 7.8 per cent from 9 per cent. Chinese firms SAIC and Geely will have their rates lowered from 36.3 per cent to 35.3 per cent and from 19.3 per cent to 18.8 per cent, respectively. Do you have questions about the bigg
Amazon (AMZN) Web Services (AWS) has entered the semiconductor market, developing its own chips to train AI models in competition with industry leaders like Nvidia (NVDA). At the 2024 Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference, Yahoo Finance reporter Madison Mills interviewed AWS CEO Matt Garman to break down AWS's chip strategy. Garman acknowledges Nvidia's strong market position, calling it "a great platform" with a large customer base. However, he emphasizes that the chip market is vast, with "potential for multiple options," stressing the importance of customer choice. AWS's semiconductors, Inferentia and Trainium, are "specifically built for AI inference," Selipsky explains. These chips offer particular value for small-scale inference tasks, helping customers reduce costs. He also notes that AWS is working on improving these chips to train large language models. "We think that there's this really large market segment and there's room enough for customers to be using the best product for the use case for a long time," Selipsky told Yahoo Finance. Although he expressed support for other chipmakers, stating that AWS does not expect to become "fully reliant" on its own chips. Catch Yahoo Finance's full interview with Matt Garman here. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief. This post was written by Angel Smith
Disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, 40, from the band Hedley, says he's faced threats while in custody and is being held in solitary confinement, as his lawyers mount another appeal of his sexual assault conviction. His legal team is once again seeking his release on bail, pending a Supreme Court appeal of his conviction.
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. lost its court fight over a €13 billion ($14.4 billion) Irish tax bill and Google lost its challenge over a €2.4 billion fine for abusing its market power, in a double boost to the European Union’s crackdown on Big Tech.Most Read from BloombergHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisAfter a Record Hot Summer, Pressure Grows for A/C MandatesChicago Halts Hiring as Deficit Tops $1 Billion Through 2025For Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to Hou
The European Union will lower proposed final tariffs on Tesla and slightly trim rates for other electric vehicles from China after taking into account submissions by the companies, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Tesla's proposed tariff rate will drop to 7.8%, from 9%, the source said. These tariffs are on top of the EU's standard 10% import duty for cars.
Major drug company Teva will pay Baltimore City $80 million to settle claims that it helped fuel the city's opioid crisis. Baltimore sued "Big Pharma" - multiple major manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceuticals - and claimed that the companies took part in "fraudulent and reckless marketing of opioids." The city has gotten $322.5 million from drug companies so far, after three prior settlements.
In a split decision, a federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Wall Street's top regulator, finding the agency was within its rights to rescind parts of Trump-era regulations on proxy advisers. The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit marked a defeat for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable and Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which brought a suit in 2022. The legal battle underscored the long-standing tensions between corporations and proxy advisers, who help guide investor voting decisions in corporate elections and who companies say have amassed too much power.