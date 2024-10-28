Michigan is among the swing states expected to determine who wins presidency, control of Senate
Michigan may play a decisive role in a presidential election for the third consecutive time (AP video: Mike Householder)
NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Jake Tapper couldn’t hold back his laughter after Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance revealed a new theory about why several big-name Republicans have turned their backs on his running mate, Donald Trump. Tapper seemed incredulous after Vance suggested that former Vice President Mike Pence distanced himself from the Republican nominee after learning he couldn’t “control” Trump and lead him away from wanting “peace in the world.” “Including the former Vice President, Mike Pence, all
Lindsey Graham seemed to have his back against the wall after being shown a montage of Donald Trump labeling Kamala Harris a “fascist.” The South Carolina Senator ripped accusations of Trump being fascist as “rhetoric that’s dangerous and off-base,” but struggled to counter when Trump was shown using the same language against his competition. Speaking to Jonathan Karl on ABC’s This Week, Graham attacked former generals John Kelly and Mark Milley for describing Trump as fascist while reflecting o
To all those Republicans who shed crocodile tears because their feelings were so hurt that people were calling Donald Trump a fascist: stop. To all the MAGA defenders who said it was over-the-top to compare Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to that held by the German-American Bund in an earlier incarnation of Madison Square Garden: shush. To all those who were falling once again for the bought and paid for narrative that Trump somehow had the momentum going into the final week of campaign 2024
The Washington Post’s abstention from publishing a proper presidential endorsement has led to the newspaper’s humor columnist issuing her own official message of support for Kamala Harris. Alexandra Petri, who pens “a lighter take on the news and opinions of the day” for the Post, used her Saturday column to respond to the publication’s decision to its return to its “roots” of not endorsing political candidates—a practice the paper had abandoned some half a century ago. The Post's editorial boar
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said she thinks the Madison Square Garden rally former President Trump is hosting Sunday is a “white flag of surrender.” “I think he’s waving the white flag of surrender,” Hochul said Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.” “He’s coming back to a city that he knows well. He’s comfortable here.…
The coaching icon questioned the GOP nominee's character and asked if people would want their "kids to act like he does."
Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary found himself in choppy waters after he accused Kamala Harris of becoming the democratic presidential nominee by “circumventing democracy.” The investor told CNN on Friday that he wanted his president to be a “winner,” and that Harris' takeover after Joe Biden‘s decision to step down didn’t fit the bill. “Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside,’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision and he did actually ask her—and we‘ve now
Sen. Tammy Baldwin seemed to be in a comfortable spot in August.
He’s a close confidant of the youngest Trump heir and barely old enough to vote. ‘Trump’s Young Gun’ Bo Loudon has been tasked with a very special role: to help land Gen Z, James Liddell writes
Donald Trump added a new name to his list of enemies as he spoke at a rally in Michigan today. The GOP presidential nominee turned away from his recent finger-pointing at Nancy Pelosi, and instead singled out singer Beyoncé as his latest adversary. The 32-time Grammy Award winner publicly showed her support for Kamala Harris at a rally Friday in Houston, and Trump couldn’t resist throwing a jab at her in his speech.
Despite the polls, Allan Lichtman stands by his prediction from September that Harris will beat Trump
"I recognize very little in former President Donald Trump of the Christian faith that has inspired my life.”
Firebrand Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert abandoned her re-election bid in western Colorado to move her family across the state and run in an entirely new, more conservative district. She won the primary, and the race is considered a GOP lock – but local Democrats insist there is a silent majority hoping for a shock upset. Sheila Flynn reports from Windsor, Colorado
After promising to eliminate taxes on tips, Social Security benefits and overtime pay, former President Donald Trump is taking aim at the largest levy of them all — the federal income tax.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Israeli attack on Iran damaged facilities at a secretive military base southeast of the Iranian capital that experts in the past have linked to Tehran's onetime nuclear weapons program and at another base tied to its ballistic missile program, satellite photos analyzed Sunday by The Associated Press show.
(Bloomberg) -- After sending more than 100 fighter planes to attack Iran, the Israeli government is seeking to walk a fine line: Officials there believe the attack did significant strategic damage but want to allow Iran to continue dismissing it as unworthy of response. Most Read from BloombergThe Tartarian CandidateBooming Cambridge Exposes England’s Widening Wealth GapA Courtyard Apartment Building Designed for Southwest SprawlRobotaxis Are No Friend of Public TransportationArgentina Drug Traf
The president delivered remarks at a Laborers’ International Union of North America event in Pittsburgh.
The petition explains that signers favor the constitutional rights to free speech and bearing firearms.
Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland - are all now NATO countries and have all been staunch supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion. Sweden and Finland joined the alliance earlier this year, with Stockholm saying that Russia is the main international security threat to Sweden.