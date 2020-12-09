Michigan will borrow $600M for Flint water settlement

·2 min read

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday began swiftly passing a plan to borrow $600 million to fund the state's proposed settlement with the residents of Flint, who sued after their municipal water supply was contaminated with elevated levels of lead for 18 months.

Under the bipartisan legislation that received unanimous Senate approval, the loan from a state economic development fund would cost more than $1 billion to repay over 30 years — $35 million annually. It is believed to be the state government's largest-ever legal settlement, pending approval from a federal judge.

Other defendants contributing to the $641 million deal include the city of Flint and McLaren Flint Hospital, which each will pay $20 million, and Rowe Professional Services Co., an environmental consulting company that will pay $1.25 million. The House is expected to pass the bills next week and send them to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.

“We all determined together that that was the quickest way to get the money to be available for the families and to fulfil the settlement requirements,” said Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Flint Democrat who is sponsoring one bill. The mechanism, he said, will avoid a large drawdown from Michigan's savings account, known as the “rainy day” fund.

Flint switched its drinking water source in 2014 from Detroit’s system to the Flint River in a money-saving move while under supervision of a state financial manager. City workers followed state environmental officials’ advice not to use anti-corrosive additives. Without those treatments, water from the river scraped lead from aging pipes and fixtures, contaminating tap water.

Elevated levels of lead, a neurotoxin, were detected in children, and 12 people died in a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak that experts suspect was linked to the improperly treated water.

Officials said this week that Flint has taken important steps toward resolving the crisis, such as replacing more than 9,700 lead service lines.

The state attorney general's office said U.S. District Judge Judith Levy may rule on a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement in mid-January. The state deal was first announced in August. Other defendants joined in November, and full details of the agreement were filed in court.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

David Eggert, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Steven Soderbergh among producers of upcoming Academy Awards

    Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is going behind the scenes for the next Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Soderbergh, “Erin Brokovich” producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins have come on board to produce the 93rd Oscars telecast.It’s the first time producing the annual film awards for all three, who are taking up the mantle from last year’s producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.The 93rd Academy Awards were delayed two months earlier this year because of COVID-19’s effects on the film industry, but the show will still be televised live on ABC on April 25, 2021. No official announcements have been made as to whether 93rd Oscars will be virtual, as many other awards shows including the Emmys have done because of the pandemic, although signs point to a willingness to adapt to the moment.Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said that this upcoming show is “the perfect occasion for innovation and re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show.”Collins also has experience. Earlier this year produced the virtual BET Awards and is also producing the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl halftime show.“Jesse, Stacey and Steven are the ideal storytellers to harness the uniqueness of this moment,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.Last year’s show, the second in a row without a host, had the smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers, down 20% from the year prior.Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

  • Seafaring groups push Canada on crew repatriations as ship detained in Halifax

    A container ship was detained in Halifax by federal officials this past weekend after workers complained they hadn't been able to leave the vessel in 13 months — one of many examples of seafarers being kept on ships well past the end of their contracts during the COVID-19 pandemic.This comes as a number of maritime labour groups and unions sent a letter to Transport Canada on Monday, calling on the government to set a firm date for enforcing repatriation rules that require shipping companies to allow workers to return home to see their families.The letter said there are more than 400,000 seafarers around the world serving up to nine months longer than the maximum period set out by the Maritime Labour Convention, which is 11 months on board."I don't think anyone in Canada can imagine the situation they've been in," Karl Risser, an inspector with the International Transport Workers Federation in Halifax, told CBC's Information Morning."We really have to put our foot down and say enough is enough because these guys are overwhelmed. They're experiencing mental-health challenges. We're stretching the limits of this."Pandemic restrictions in many countries also mean crew members can't get off their ships at ports of call to enjoy a change of scenery and take a break from life on board.Canada is one of the few countries that has exempted crews from travel restrictions and allows a controlled, four-hour shore leave at Canadian ports. But many other countries, and even shipping companies themselves, may have more strict rules, keeping crews on board to avoid members catching the virus.Risser said they received a complaint about the Taipei Trader in Halifax on Friday morning. He went aboard on Saturday to do an inspection.He said the crew, most of whom were from Myanmar, had initially signed a seven-month contract. But once that expired, they were continuously given one-month extensions with "no end in sight."Risser said he and Transport Canada worked with the crew until there was a proper plan in place for them to be repatriated. He said such workers are isolated, marginalized and often their complaints go unheard.On Monday morning, the Taipei Trader was allowed to leave Halifax. Transport Canada said the ship was released once it was verified that the employer had provided valid seafarer employment agreements and a flag state approved repatriation plan.Since last spring, travel restrictions, a fear of  COVID outbreaks and the quarantine-related costs of changing crews have all contributed to seafarers being stranded on cargo ships around the world. Many of them are from China, India and the Philippines.In the letter addressed to Transport Minister Marc Garneau, the maritime labour groups said the problem is now a marine security issue, as overworked seafarers pose a safety risk.The Australian Maritime Safety Authority announced a firm deadline of Feb. 28, 2021, to begin fully enforcing the 11-month limit of service. The group is asking Canada to set out its own deadline."These labour supply countries where these really seafarers come from, they don't necessarily look after their people," Risser said. "So when they're in Canada, it's so important that we support them and let them know that we are a voice for their grievances."Allison St-Jean, press secretary for the transportation minister, said in an email that Canada has adopted a pragmatic approach to protect the rights of seafarers and enforce compliance."Where seafarers' employment agreements have been extended, in all cases, the seafarer's consent remains a fundamental requirement. A valid seafarers' employment agreement must remain in force until the seafarer is repatriated," she said."Transport Canada continues to evaluate the situation and take appropriate measures to protect the health and wellbeing of seafarers delivering essential services to Canadians."In November, Garneau announced the establishment of the National Seafarers' Welfare Board, in collaboration with the maritime community.Challenges across the shipping sectorDavid Wilson, head of communications with Lomar Shipping Limited, the company that owns the Taipei Trader, said in an email that the challenge of getting crews home is one shared by businesses worldwide."Many ports and countries are simply closed to crew changes and even when permitted, with strict quarantine restrictions attached to them, reduced commercial flight schedules are not always available to then get crews home," Wilson said."We have even had to go to the considerable expense of chartering aircraft to repatriate crew from other vessels."Wilson said the Taipei Trader is "a good example of these difficulties." "[It] was temporarily delayed in Halifax while our third party ship manager provided details of the repatriation plan that was already being put in place — both to the authorities and the crew," he said."Once provided the vessel was quickly released for operations and we are delighted to confirm the crew transfer is due to take place when the vessel arrives in the Caribbean later this week."Risser said the vessel will continue to be tracked to make sure the crew gets home."You could see the change on Saturday morning. They were happy. I got a bunch of thumbs up from them. They were on the Internet talking to their families, saying we'll be getting home soon."MORE TOP STORIES

  • Charge laid after Moncton bartender found severely beaten

    A charge has been laid after bartender Jacques Vautour was found beaten in downtown Moncton last month.Abdalah Abu Zeid, 21, faces a charge of aggravated assault.Zeid remains in custody. He made an appearance in court Tuesday afternoon by video conference. Crown prosecutor Clémence Talbot objected to his release. Provincial court Judge Brigitte Volpé adjourned the bail hearing until Wednesday afternoon to allow for an interpreter to be provided for Zeid.The judge issued a publication ban on information presented during the bail hearing.Jacques Vautour, 42, was found on the sidewalk early Nov. 8 about a block away from the Cosmo Dance Nightclub and Navigators Pub off Robinson Court, where he had worked that night as a bartender.The man who found him didn't recognize Vautour as someone he had known for 25 years. Gary Vautour said earlier that his brother Jacques had intervened earlier in the night when staff at the bar entrance stopped some people from entering, and a scuffle broke out. He said his brother spent days in hospital recovering from a broken nose, broken cheek bone, swollen eyes and other facial injuries.Jacques Vautour wasn't in court Tuesday, but Gary Vautour was there and said he's glad to see a charge has been laid. "I'm excited in a way that we can see justice happen," Vautour told CBC News outside the courthouse.  He said his brother is recuperating."It's not necessarily just a physical thing, it's a mental thing," he said. "For him to cope, being a victim, it's something he has to face, and hopefully he can grow from a negative situation."

  • Southgate Council Highlights

    Council decided to approve a cost-of-living increase in 2021 after talking during an earlier budget meeting about not doing so.  The treasurer brought a report showing the impact of a 0.7 percent increase would be about $22,000.   Coun. Jason Rice thought that for one year, the COL increase could be suspended. “I’m just looking at the private sector and I’m looking at our taxpayer and they’re not getting an increase every year,” he said.   Deputy-Mayor Milne said “numerically this isn’t going to make a big difference one way or the other. It does send the message that we do value our employees,” he said.  Councillors also asked about not taking a COL increase themselves, and heard the saving would be about $700.  CAO Dave Milliner said that the township spends money on studies to make sure salaries and councillor stipends are comparable to those in surrounding municipalities.   Coun. Michael Sherson picked up on the point, saying that the township might have to do a “catch-up” increase later if it didn’t give the COL now.  The motion passed with only Coun. Rice voting against it. COUNCIL BRINGS BACK EVENING MEETING TIME  Southgate will resume having one meeting a week in the evening in the new year.  When meetings went electronic after shut-downs in 2020, the township went to a daytime only schedule. That way, it allowed a fall-back time in the evening if technology didn’t work earlier in the day.  Deputy-Mayor Milne said that technology had proven itself reliable and that public participation might increase. The idea found support with members of council who work during the day.  Staff, whose day job is working for the township, have to attend the evening meetings, and Mr. Milliner commented that there is a toll when the meetings go too long.   Coun. Dobreen suggested that perhaps there could be a hybrid model (once meetings are again held in-person) with staff calling in or presenting online, which would be more efficient use PLANNING  A zoning bylaw amendment was approved for Cedarlane Manfacturing (Jesse Bauman) for a shop, office and power room of about 620 sq. m. with 500 sq. m. outside storage. The 100-acre farm is onSouthgate Rd. 8, east of SR 19.  A shop of about 500 sq. m was approved through a zoning change for Menno Hoover at on Southgate Rd. 26 at the north-west corner of Rd. 26 & Grey Rd. 14.  SPEED LIMIT CHANGE  Council adopted a suggestion from Public Works Manager Jim Ellis to lower the speed limit from 80 km/hr to 60 km/hr. on Southgate Sideroad 41 between Roads 06 and 08.  His report said that recent volumes of about 1,000 vehicles per day would mean the class of road would change to one that required more frequent service if the speed stayed at 80 km/hr.M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • South Brookfield line technician pitches in during U.S. power emergencies

    Gil Johnson of South Brookfield may be retired from the workforce, but he certainly isn’t tired. The 69-year-old former line technician with Nova Scotia Power has been retired since 2000, but he has continued to work hard to restore power to communities hit by storms across North America. He most recently returned from a stint in Buffalo and Albany, New York. “We’ve had a lot of work this year. I’ve been everywhere from Louisiana to Georgia to Iowa,” he says. Johnson is now a freelance line technician, and for the past 10 years or so he’s traveled to locations all over the United States. After retiring from Nova Scotia Power, he started his own consulting company – GJ Utility Safety Training and Consulting Ltd. He has also worked with Nova Scotia Community College, developing curriculum and instructing. As well, he served as a councillor with the Region of Queens Municipality from 2016-2020. The companies Johnson works with deal with a grid of utilities in the United States. When they see a storm approaching, the grid management holds a conference call with companies that can supply a service to help them out. When the call goes out to an Atlantic Canadian supplier, it then reaches out to technicians such as Johnson to help form a crew. The crews might be made of hundreds of workers. According to Johnson, he’s worked with as many as 30 South Shore technicians. Many of the technicians are retired, but quite a few are still working and apply their vacation time to time spent assisting with power outages elsewhere. Johnson admits he’s “getting long in the tooth,” so he’s taken on an apprentice, Aaron Frail, who accompanies him on trips. According to Johnson, the hardest part of a U.S. power restoration operation is the waiting that’s involved. The governor of the state where the power problem is must first declare a state of emergency before the Canadian crew members are allowed to cross over into the U.S. Once that happens, each is then issued a 30-day work permit. Depending on the weather and the success of the power recovery efforts, the trips can last anywhere from one to 30 days. The line technician has been working steadily throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “People think it’s a free-for-all when you go down there, but it’s not. We have to follow strict rules. We are not allowed inside any stores for any reason. We go to our hotel room and to work, and that is all,” he explains. “In the hotel, there is one floor dedicated to the company I am with, and that is it. We have our own bubble and we are checked for COVID-19 every day. If one person in the crew is sick, with even a simple cold or flu, the whole group goes home.” So far no one has been sick, he says. For Johnson, the lineman trade has brought a variety of rewards. “We were in the Bahamas for Hurricane Matthew (2016), and the kids from there would come up to the truck every day. We would have our lunch boxes with the packets of snacks and we would give the kids some. They just thought they had died and gone to heaven,” says Johnson. “I would never be a hypocrite and say the money is not good, but that reward — to see those little kids, and put the power back on for people that haven’t had power for two or three weeks — that’s the piece that keeps me going,” he adds.Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin

  • UK starts virus campaign with a shot watched round the world

    LONDON — A nurse rolled up 90-year-old Margaret Keenan’s sleeve and administered a shot watched round the world -– the first jab in the U.K.’s COVID-19 vaccination program kicking off an unprecedented global effort to try to end a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million people. Keenan, a retired shop clerk from Northern Ireland who celebrates her birthday next week, was at the front of the line at University Hospital Coventry to receive the vaccine that was approved by British regulators last week. The U.K. is the first Western country to deliver a broadly tested and independently reviewed vaccine to the general public. The COVID-19 shot was developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. U.S. and European Union regulators may approve it in the coming days or weeks. “All done?” Keenan asked nurse May Parsons. “All done,” came the reply, as hospital staff broke into applause and also clapped for her as she was wheeled down a corridor. “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Keenan, who wore a surgical mask and a blue “Merry Christmas” T-shirt with a cartoon penguin in a Santa hat. “It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.” The second injection, in a fitting bit of drama, went to an 81-year-old man named William Shakespeare from Warwickshire, the county where the bard was born. The fanfare was good cheer to the nation, if but for a moment. Authorities warned that the vaccination campaign would take many months, meaning painful restrictions that have disrupted daily life and punished the economy are likely to continue until spring. The U.K. has seen over 61,000 deaths in the pandemic — more than any other country in Europe — and has recorded more than 1.7 million confirmed cases. “This really feels like the beginning of the end,? said Stephen Powis, medical director for the National Health Service in England. “It’s been a really dreadful year, 2020 — all those things that we are so used to, meeting friends and family, going to the cinema, have been disrupted. We can get those back. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Not next month. But in the months to come.? But it is important beyond these shores. Britain’s program is likely to provide lessons for other countries as they prepare for the unprecedented task of vaccinating billions. On Saturday, Russia began vaccinations with its Sputnik V vaccine, and China has also begun giving its own domestically made shots to its citizens and selling them abroad. But those are being viewed differently because neither countries’ vaccines have finished the late-stage trials scientists consider essential for proving a serum is safe and effective. Other vaccines are also being reviewed by regulators around the world, including a collaboration between Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca and one developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna. Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer’s vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 and appeared safe. New results on a possible vaccine from Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70% effective, according to early test results from Britain and Brazil. But that report, in the medical journal Lancet, showed that questions remain about how well it helps protect those over 55. British regulators approved the Pfizer shot Dec. 2, and the country has received 800,000 doses, enough to vaccinate 400,000 people. The first shots are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers and vaccination staff. Others must wait, and health officials have said that those who are most at risk from the virus will be vaccinated in the early stages. For most people, it will be next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program. U.K. health officials have worked for months to adapt a system geared toward vaccinating groups like school children and pregnant women into one that can rapidly reach much of the population. Questions arose about when the country's most prominent senior couple — Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her husband, Prince Philip, 99 — would get the vaccine and whether it would happen on camera. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab appeared nonplussed when he was asked about it by NBC. “I’m not sure whether they’d do it on camera,’’ Raab said. “But I’m sure arrangements will be made according to the phased approach that I set out, and like any family, they would have felt the pressures and all the worries that surround this pandemic as well.’’ The 800,000 doses are only a fraction of what is needed in the U.K. The government is targeting more than 25 million people, or about 40% of the population, in the first phase of its vaccination program, which gives first priority to those at highest risk from the virus. The program will be expanded when supply increases, with the vaccine offered roughly on the basis of age groups, starting with the oldest. Britain plans to offer vaccines to everyone over the age of 50, as well as younger adults with health conditions that put them at greater risk. In England, the vaccine is being delivered to 50 hospital hubs in the first wave of the program, with more hospitals expected to offer it as the rollout ramps up. Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are making their own plans under the U.K.’s system of devolved administration. Logistical issues are slowing the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine because it has to be stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius (minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit). Authorities are focusing on large-scale distribution points because each package of vaccine contains 975 doses and they don’t want any to be wasted. The U.K. has agreed to buy more than 350 million doses from seven different producers. Governments around the world are making agreements with multiple developers to ensure they lock in delivery of the products that are ultimately approved for widespread use. All these logistical challenges culminated Tuesday in Keenan’s vaccination by Parsons, a nurse originally from the Philippines who has worked for the NHS for 24 years. “I’m just glad to be able to play a part on this historic day,” she said. “The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” —- Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

  • Why are small businesses reluctant to call the police after multiple break-ins? Here’s the reason

    It was not the first time that burglaries and break-ins had happened in restaurants at the plaza on Warden Avenue and Steeles Avenue East in Markham. On Sunday morning (Nov. 22), a staff member at Yang’s Braised Chicken Rice found that the restaurant had been burgled the night before. The front door and some windows were completely destroyed, and the cash register and some small change inside were gone. “To be honest, the damage is not that serious, and we decided to resume business as soon as possible without calling the police,” said Jude Zhu, marketing and public relations manager for the restaurant. Many Chinese restaurants and stores in the neighbourhood have had similar experiences, Zhu recalled. “All I know is that some owners have repeatedly reported the crime to police, even councillors, after being robbed, but for some reason, the situation didn’t get any better, so people now don't bother to call the police anymore.” In addition to Yang’s Braised Chicken Rice, Zhu also runs another restaurant called Yunshang Rice Noodle.  At around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, Yunshang Rice Noodle in Scarborough also suffered a break-in. “Their execution of the robbery was almost the same, except that the door was broken down, (and) the suspect also took all the change from the cash register and iPads in the store,” she said. Again, the management of the restaurant is not going to call the police. “In the same plaza as Yang’s Braised Chicken Rice, we have another, Yunshang Rice Noodle, which was robbed last summer. At that time, we did call the police and hand in all videos from our surveillance cameras. But disappointingly, we have no idea how the case has gone so far.” During the pandemic, all small businesses are struggling to survive. Many restaurants and stores choose to tackle the loss on their own when reporting to the police doesn’t get a quick and positive response, or even delays their business. “We are willing to repair the door and everything at our own expense to resume operating as soon as possible. Because no business for one day means no money to pay our employees, and we have no choice,” Zhu added. Ben Leung, vice-president of the Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan Chinese Business Association, says he is aware that many small businesses prefer not to inform the police after a crime occurs. “It is the right thing to report a crime to the police, so they can send officers to investigate,” Leung said.  But the reality, he explains, is that it can take a long time for the police to reach the scene of the crime, and during that time, small businesses are responsible for protecting the scene, which means they cannot clean up the mess, and their operations would be affected. “I always recommend stores to install HD cameras and turn on the lights after closing, which is a deterrent to criminals,” Leung said, adding that small business owners should put more confidence in the police and actively report crime; otherwise, they will see a rise in concealed crime. York Regional Police believe it is unfortunate that crime has been occurring which has not been reported to police.  “It’s important that these incidents are reported, as thieves are often responsible for multiple incidents. While the investigations can take some time before the suspect(s) are caught, every incident can provide valuable evidence for an ongoing investigation,” said Sgt. Andy Pattenden. As for some long waiting times after calling the police, Pattenden said, it was because for the majority of incidents that might occur at a business, such as a break and enter, police respond to these calls for service on a priority basis.  “Break and enters are often noticed in the early morning when employees arrive. We usually respond to these calls quite quickly and businesses are not required to remain closed. We do try and collect as much evidence as quickly as possible, as we understand the importance of a business operating.” Pattenden emphasized the importance of reporting a crime to the police. “Whether it be a fingerprint, DNA or surveillance video, each incident may be linked to others. When the suspect is eventually caught, we can then hold them responsible for all of their crimes that have been reported.” Agreeing with what Leung said, the YRP also strongly urge every business to invest in a good video surveillance system. These systems act as a deterrent to criminals, but if an incident does occur, then they provide important evidence for police.Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Economist & Sun

  • Cyclist killed outside Dufferin Mall ID'd as Alexandra Amaro, 23, remembered for her 'energy, empathy'

    Family and friends are remembering a 23-year-old cyclist who was killed in Toronto's west end last week as a kind and intelligent young woman whose "light shone radiantly on everyone." An obituary posted online through Cardinal Funeral Homes identifies the victim as Alexandra Amaro — a journalism student at Ryerson University who also spent the last four years working at Crown Flora Studio, a Toronto flower shop.Amaro died after two vehicles struck her on the evening of Dec. 2 while she was cycling on Dufferin Street north of College Street. "Alex was a magnet that drew everyone together with her natural energy, empathy, intelligence, smile, laughter, humour, kindness, generosity, and quick quips … oh, she was sassy, and loved it," the obituary reads. The obituary says Amaro was a beloved "spiritual traveller, life philosopher [and] eloquent writer," who was taken too soon from her older sister, parents and grandparents. "In one tragic second, our beautiful baby girl, Alexandra, was taken from us," the post reads. "You will live forever in our hearts and memories." 'She was an angel' In a tribute posted to Instagram on Monday, owners of the Crown Flora Studio also described Amaro as a "sweet angel," who brought light and positivity to their close-knit workplace. Detailing their frequent early mornings, late nights, coffee runs and photo shoots, the post went on to say that her smile and calmness will be missed by all who knew her. Davis Khounnoraj, who co-owns the shop along with his partner Adam Mallory, says they were told about the accident at 8 a.m. on Dec. 3 — the morning after it happened. His initial reaction, he says, was one of disbelief. "We thought it was a joke at first," he said. Even after Khounnoraj was told about the incident, he thought she might have just been injured. But Amaro's sister confirmed in a phone call that she had died. "We just felt sick," he said. "We literally saw her the day before. The last thing I said to her was, 'See you in the morning.'" In the days that followed, Khounnoraj says he has felt waves of shock, anger and sadness. But with those feelings came the bittersweet realization that Amaro had touched many more people than he had known. "Strangers loved her, my customers loved her," said Khounnoraj through tears. "She was just positive. She was an angel — it sounds really cliché." He says he's still trying to read through all of the condolence messages sent to him. "Looking back, we know that she was kind, generous, never complained, hard-worker, creative. She loved her family, she loved her friends," he said. "She lived a life that a lot of people don't live in this short amount of time." Victim struck by 2 vehicles outside Dufferin MallAmaro was struck as she was travelling southbound on Dufferin Street at Sylvan Avenue around 6:30 p.m on Wednesday, Dec. 2.Toronto police say she was hit by a white Cargo van headed in the same direction, driven by a 36-year-old man.She then fell into the northbound lanes, where police say she was struck by a black SUV, driven by 24-year-old man.Amaro was pronounced dead at the scene. In an email to CBC Toronto, Sgt. Murray Campbell said the investigation is ongoing. The next step, he says, will be a consultation with the provincial prosecutor assigned to the case to determine if charges will be laid against either of the two drivers. That consultation is expected to take place in the coming days. Investigators are asking anyone with security or dashcam footage of the incident to contact police at 416-808-1900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477 (TIPS).Toronto sees increase in cyclist deaths this yearAmaro is the fourth cyclist to die in a traffic collision this year in the city. In 2019, there was just one.Michael Longfield, the interim executive director of the advocacy group Cycle Toronto, calls the increase "a disturbing trend," adding that the city needs to do more to protect vulnerable road users. "Road safety is probably important now more than ever," he said."From the early days of the pandemic, I think more people rediscovered that riding your bike can be an efficient way to get around while still practising physical distancing." Longfield commended the city's ActiveTO program, which temporarily created dozen of kilometres of "quiet streets," closing major roads for active transportation throughout the summer months. But the city's Quiet Streets program was shuttered at the beginning of November — a move many cycling advocates like Longfield say was ill-timed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Now's not the time to be contracting that; we really need to be expanding it." According to data provided by the City of Toronto, there have been fewer overall combined deaths this year among cyclists and pedestrians. So far in 2020, there have been a total of 18 deaths, compared to 64 in 2019, 66 and 2018 and 63 in 2017. Despite the dip, Longfield says this year's number still falls short of the city's Vision Zero 2.0 plan, a strategy aimed at eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries. "The important thing to remember is that these aren't just stats, these are people, these are family members, these are friends," he said. "There should be no fatalities on these roads."

  • Cybersecurity official fired by Trump sues over threats

    WASHINGTON — The U.S. cybersecurity official who was fired last month by President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday over threatening remarks by a lawyer for the president that prompted a wave of death threats against him. Christopher Krebs says in the suit that he has been “bombarded” with threats since attorney Joseph diGenova appeared on the pro-Trump TV network Newsmax and called for Krebs to be killed. “The defendants’ threats have upended plaintiff’s life, as well as his family’s security, and caused serious fear, distress, suffering, and even physical damage,” he said in the lawsuit, filed in diGenova's home state of Maryland. Amid the threats, Krebs, a Republican and Trump appointee, was forced to move out of his home in Virginia for several days and hire private security. He still keeps his children from playing in their front yard out of fear, attorney Jim Walden said. “It has fundamentally uprooted their lives,” Walden said. “He and his family feel terribly threatened.” Krebs was director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency until he was fired in a Nov. 17 tweet by Trump after he and other officials who oversaw the election determined it was free of major fraud or interference, contradicting the president's unsubstantiated assertions to the contrary. DiGenova said in a Nov. 30 appearance on Newsmax that Krebs should be “drawn and quartered” and “taken out at dawn and shot” for his defence of the November election won by Joe Biden and his participation in what he portrayed as a “coup” against the president. He later said he had been joking in the interview but the lawsuit calls the remarks “shockingly irresponsible and dangerous,” in the tense political climate. Walden said it's part of a broader effort by the president's allies to intimidate public officials, especially Republicans, to prevent them from refuting baseless allegations about the vote. “No one should be targeted and defamed as a ‘traitor’ for faithfully performing the duties of public service,” he said. "That is what happened to Chris and to Republicans all across the country, who truthfully, and based on their substantial experience, are upholding the integrity of the election in the face of a false narrative regarding its results.” Krebs is seeking financial damages from diGenova, Newsmax and the Trump campaign. Newsmax said in response to questions about the suit that it has no official ties to diGenova, who was appearing on a syndicated radio program whose content is licensed by the network. It noted that his remarks about Krebs were “inappropriate” but that he did not intend for them to be taken seriously and he has apologized. “Newsmax believes that claims made by Mr. Krebs in his suit of a ‘conspiracy’ and defamation against him are a threat to free speech and his legal action endangers all media organizations that seek an open discourse of ideas and news,” the network said. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A former Microsoft executive, Krebs ran the agency, known as CISA, from its creation in the wake of Russian interference with the 2016 election through the November election. He won bipartisan praise as CISA co-ordinated federal state and local efforts to defend electoral systems from foreign or domestic interference. CISA issued a statement in November with a coalition of government and industry election officials from around the country that defended the 2020 election as the “most secure in American history.” It was widely viewed as a direct repudiation of Trump’s efforts to undermine the integrity of the contest. Ben Fox, The Associated Press

  • Vast wildfires in Siberia linked to warming Arctic

    WASHINGTON — This year's vast wildfires in far northeastern Russia were linked to broader changes in a warming Arctic, according to a report Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.Wildfires are a natural part of many boreal ecosystems. But the extent of flames during the 2020 fire season was unprecedented in the 2001-2020 satellite record, and is consistent with the predicted effects of climate change, said Alison York, a University of Alaska Fairbanks fire scientist and a contributor to the annual Arctic Report Card.The recent wildfires were exacerbated by elevated air temperatures and decreased snow cover on the ground in the Arctic region, the report found.The past year — from October 2019 to September 2020 — was the second warmest on record in the Arctic, the report said. And the extent of snow on the ground in June across the Eurasian Arctic was the lowest recorded in 54 years.Under those conditions, trees and plants “are just more flammable,” said York.“The Arctic isn’t just this collection of components, it’s really an integrated system,” said Dartmouth sea ice scientist Don Perovich, who contributed to the report. "When something happens to one part of the system, it has cascading effects," he said.Satellites recorded the second lowest extent of sea ice in September since record-keeping began 42 years ago, the report found.Melting ice is both a result of increased temperatures and an accelerator of further changes, Perovich said. “As sea ice thins, more light can penetrate into the ocean, with unclear impacts for ecosystems,” he said.As snow and ice cover decreases, the land and ocean surfaces also absorb more heat.“Changes in the Arctic climate are important because the Arctic acts as a refrigerator for the rest of the world — it helps cool the planet,” said Lawrence Mudryk, a report contributor and a climate scientist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, a governmental research group.“How much of the Arctic continues to be covered by snow and sea ice reflects part of how efficiently that refrigerator is working,” he said.Last year's report included essays and research contributed by the Arctic's Indigenous communities for the first time. But in 2020, close collaboration between visiting scientists and Indigenous communities was not possible because of travel restrictions related to COVID-19.Report contributor Matthew Druckenmiller, a climate scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder, said efforts to involve Indigenous communities would resume after the pandemic subsides.The consequences of a warming Arctic are already felt far beyond the region.“The Arctic continues to be a warning siren of how our Earth system is changing and it is important for policymakers and the public to understand that the impacts don’t stay in the Arctic with the polar bears,” said University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd, who was not involved in the report.“We feel them, too, through changes in our weather patterns, sea level rise, and fisheries."___Follow Christina Larson on Twitter: @larsonchristina___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.Christina Larson, The Associated Press

  • Execution staff have COVID-19 after inmate put to death

    WASHINGTON — As the U.S. government rushes to put inmates to death in a pandemic before President Donald Trump leaves office, the Justice Department disclosed that eight staff members who took part in an execution last month tested positive for the coronavirus and five of those staffers will take part in executions scheduled for this week.The disclosure that the execution team members had tested positive for the virus, in addition to the spiritual adviser of the inmate put to death, is furthering criticism from advocates and lawyers for inmates who say the Bureau of Prisons isn’t doing enough to stop the spread of coronavirus cases behind bars. The prison where the executions are carried out, in Terre Haute, Indiana, is in the midst of a massive COVID-19 outbreak.“The fact that at least 20 per cent of the BOP’s execution team has contacted COVID-19 following Orlando Hall’s execution speaks volumes — particularly given the fact that we don’t know how many team members opted in to be tested,” said Cassandra Stubbs, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Capital Punishment Project.In court filings, the Bureau of Prisons said eight members of the specialized execution team – a group of about 40 employees who are brought into the Indiana prison for executions – had tested positive for the virus shortly after the execution of Hall a few weeks ago.Only six members of the team opted to be tested for the virus before they left Terre Haute – and all tested negative, the agency said. But six others tested positive within a week and two more members of the team also tested positive a short time later.The Bureau of Prisons plans to bring back five of those employees to carry out two executions scheduled for this week, saying that such a decision is in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's unclear whether they could still be infectious, but the Bureau of Prisons said the guidance allows them to interact with other people because it is more than 10 days since the positive test. Two other team members, who the agency says “tested positive more recently,” will not attend the execution.This week, the Bureau of Prisons plans to carry out two more executions — of Brandon Bernard on Thursday and Alfred Bourgeois on Friday. Three other executions have been scheduled, some just days before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. And Attorney General William Barr told the AP he's likely to schedule more before he leaves the Justice Department.A spokesman for Biden has said the president-elect opposes the death penalty and will work to end its use when he is in office.On Tuesday, the Bureau of Prisons said a 78-year-old inmate at Terre Haute prison, James Lee Wheeler, died at a local hospital Monday, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19. It says 264 inmates and 21 staff members at FCC Terre Haute, the federal prison complex where the executions are carried out, had confirmed positive cases for the virus. Two inmates who are not on death row at the prison are suing to try to delay the executions, arguing their lives could be at risk if the Bureau of Prisons continues to bring in dozens of people for each of the executions.For each execution, about 100 people are brought to the prison complex, including the execution team, additional personnel for security, witnesses and others.During a court hearing Tuesday, a Justice Department lawyer, Jordan Von Bokern, said he didn’t know whether any of the execution team members had any contact with prison staff members who have tested positive for the virus. But he argued the Justice Department should be permitted to move forward with the executions, claiming the protocols in place are adequate and argued it isn’t possible to know how the staff members contracted the virus.“It is difficult to even make the assumptions they contracted it during the execution,” he said, arguing they could have been exposed at restaurants, stores or hotels.But health officials have long said prisons are a perfect storm of risk factors, poor circulation, poor social distance and a lack of personal protective equipment. As the virus surges outside the prisons, it also is surging inside.Since Nov. 6, the number of inmates currently infected and not yet recovered from the virus has increased by 165%, from 2,092 to 5,555. Over that same span, 17 inmates died of COVID-19.The Bureau of Prisons has struggled from the beginning to combat the coronavirus in the 122 federal prisons across the U.S. and inmates, advocates, lawyers and even correction officers have been sounding the alarm for months about what they say are inadequate policies to control the spread of the virus.The number of staff members with current positive tests surged by 79%, from 899 on Nov. 6 to 1,613 on Dec. 7, stretching an already threadbare workforce, according to the agency's data. The federal prison system does not require employees to be tested for COVID-19, the agency's director Michael Carvajal told Congress last week.“I can’t mandate somebody to take a test,” Carvajal said. “If I could, I’d be doing it already.”Late last month, a medium-security prison in Mendota, California, hit with a wave of suspected COVID-19 cases reassigned 23 non-corrections employees to work as correctional officers because of staffing shortages.All federal prison employees are trained as corrections officers, but one union official compared the practice known as “augmentation” to having a substitute teacher supervise a class of rambunctious children.“This is a dangerous and extremely unsafe practice,” said Aaron McGlothin, the president of the union at Mendota. “It is not a matter of if but a matter of when someone will get assaulted.”___Sisak reported from New York.Michael Balsamo And Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

  • Massey Hall joins music venue complex under deal with Allied Properties

    TORONTO — Massey Hall’s multi-year facelift is becoming the anchor of a major Toronto music complex, under a new investment from a local developer.Allied Properties says it has struck an agreement to make the historic concert space the focal point for Allied Music Centre, a seven-storey tower adjacent to the venue at Shuter and Victoria streets.The urban office developer emphasized that Massey Hall will retain its name, while multiple new concert stages and workspaces will be housed in the accompanying tower.Among them is an unnamed "intimate" sixth-floor venue designed for smaller live events of up to 100 seated audience members, and a 500-person capacity club with a sightline to the city on the fourth floor.There’s also a recording studio, wired to every stage in the centre, that can double as a classroom for musicians, and a basement bar and small performance space.Massey Hall representatives said the deal amounts to a $21 million contribution over 16 years.The venue, which opened in 1894 as a choral music venue, is considered a jewel of Toronto's music history and has hosted the likes of Glenn Gould, Gordon Lightfoot and Neil Young, who famously recorded his “Live at Massey Hall 1971” album in the space.The building closed in 2018 to undergo a massive “revitalization” project that redesigned the interior, restored its stained glass windows, and will introduce new features, such as removable seating that opens the main floor to standing room.The revitalization project is valued at $180 million.The venue will also be fitted with technology for live broadcast and streaming shows, similar to what investor Michael Wekerle introduced at his recently reopened El Mocambo club across the downtown core.Toronto's live music scene is in the midst of a devastating year that's seen a number of popular venues go out of business due to COVID-19. Roughly a dozen live spaces have permanently shut down in recent months, including the Mod Club and Round Venue, while other owners have sounded a warning they could face a similar fate as the pandemic stretches on.The Canadian Live Music Association launched a survey in May that suggested 97 per cent of the 177 venues that responded as at risk of business failure.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.David Friend, The Canadian Press

  • How to make a realistic Lamborghini cake | Huracan EVO Spyder

    Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a realistic Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder CAKE!

  • Drumheller businesses adapt to provincial regulations

    As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the province, the Alberta government announced new public health orders on Tuesday, November 24, asking some Drumheller businesses to adapt once more to additional restrictions to operations.  The regulations change whether businesses can operate by reduced occupancy capacity, by appointment only, or being closed to the public. Additional measures have also been put in place for restaurants, bars, and pubs.  These new regulations have impacted Drumheller’s recreational facilities and Darren Goldthorpe, manager of Recreation, Arts, and Culture said in a press release, “Despite the restrictions, we are very happy we are still able to offer recreation to our community, even if it’s limited. With the new mandatory measures scheduled for Friday (November 27) we want to remind our users safety has always been our number one priority.”  The Badlands Community Facility (BCF) has closed its banquet halls and multipurpose rooms in accordance with the new provincial regulations.   Some functions at Drumheller’s recreational facilities remain open, including some household and individual activities, though times must be pre-booked through the Reservation Portal. Group lessons and classes are prohibited and have been paused or cancelled until Friday, December 18 at the earliest, though one-on-one lessons are still permitted.  Farmers markets and pop-up indoor markets which were not previously approved by Alberta Health Services (AHS) or Alberta Agriculture and Forestry were made to close to the public. While not all farmers markets were affected, some communities made the choice to cancel their events. Vendors impacted by these closures have turned to social media to offer COVID-safe alternatives to sell their wares.  Drumheller Farmers’ Market held their pre-Christmas sale on Saturday, December 5 at the BCF. Masks were mandatory and one-way traffic was in place to help with social distancing. Shoppers and vendors were required to sign in upon entry to adhere to AHS contact tracing regulations. Vendors were also limited to the number of people permitted per table, and only 100 shoppers were allowed at a time.  Service-based businesses can no longer accept walk-in clients and are open by appointment only. These include hair salons, esthetics, tattoos, and hotels, as well as professional services such as lawyers and photographers, and wellness services such as massage and acupuncture.  Most retail stores, including grocery, pharmacies, and clothing stores, and some entertainment venues, including libraries, movie theatres, and museums, are permitted to remain open at 25 per cent occupancy capacity.   Drumheller Public Library is offering online programming, such as virtual community storytime, in lieu of in-person programs. Earlier this summer, the library continued to offer curbside pickup and a pop-up library at the Drumheller Farmers Market while otherwise remaining closed to the public.  The province previously announced restrictions for restaurants, pubs, and bars on Friday, November 13, which included ending liquor sales by 10 p.m. and closing for in-person dining by 11 p.m. At the time these restrictions were anticipated to be lifted within two weeks.  However, additional regulations have since been imposed, and the restrictions to the hours of operation continue.  Under the new provincial orders, only six people from the same immediate household can be seated per table, with no movement between tables. Entertainment such as billiards and darts, as well as VLTs are also prohibited.  Derek Hodgson, owner and operator of Athens Greek Restaurant told the Mail, “We made the decision to close dine-in and only offer curbside takeout before the provincial government updated its guidelines. We made the decision as COVID cases were climbing fast, especially within Drumheller.”Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Drumheller Mail

  • Finance minister says B.C. recovery benefits program accepting applications Dec. 18

    VICTORIA — People in British Columbia can start applying online for the government's pandemic recovery benefit for eligible families and individuals starting Dec. 18. Finance Minister Selina Robinson introduced legislation Tuesday to provide the tax-free benefit of $1,000 for families and $500 for individuals to about 3.7 million people. She said the cost of the program, including increases to income and disability assistance payments of $150 a month starting in January 2021, amounts to about $1.7 billion. Robinson said she expects some people will receive the one-time recovery benefit before Christmas, while others will get the money deposited into their accounts before the end of December. "This will give people some breathing room and peace of mind, a bit more to spend on groceries, on coats, on boots for their growing kids," she told a news conference. B.C. Liberal finance critic Mike Bernier said the benefit will be useful to many, but more is needed from the provincial recovery plan for COVID-19.  "Short term relief is a piece of the puzzle, but we need government to provide real answers on what they are going to do next. The people of B.C. will still need support long after they have spent the $500 benefit," he said in a statement.  Bernier said the government is also proposing in legislation to delay the release of the provincial budget until April 30, which would mean waiting until May for an economic plan. The provincial budget is normally released in February.  Robinson said she will provide an update on the province's finances in the coming days and works is underway on the budget. In September, the budget deficit was projected at almost $13 billion for the 2020-21 fiscal year. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Gains made in tracking rare snake

    What animal is yellow with black stripes, has no legs and lives in Southwest Nova Scotia? If you guessed the Eastern Ribbonsnake, now listed as a threatened species both federally and provincially, you would be correct. Researchers at the Mersey Tobeatic Research Institute (MTRI) in Kempt, Queens County have been trying to learn more about the rare snake. Not only are there not many of them, according to researcher Lori Phinney the snakes are special because they are semi-aquatic, “while most species spend most of their time on land.” Eastern Ribbonsnakes can be found in the southwest interior of the province and are only known to occur in scattered wetlands of three watersheds – the Mersey, Medway, and LaHave Rivers. This isolation, restricted distribution, and apparently small population have resulted in the listing of the snake as threatened. Under the Canadian Species at Risk Act (2002) a threatened species is defined as “a wildlife species that is likely to become an endangered species if nothing is done to reverse the factors leading to its extirpation or extinction.” Whereas an endangered species is described as “a wildlife species that is facing imminent extirpation or extinction.” According to Phinneey, the researchers haven’t known a lot about the snakes because they haven’t had a way to track them. “We have been going out and surveying habitats where we think they might be, and just confirming whether they are or have been present there or not,” she explained. “What we’ve really wanted to do is track where they go for the winter. We kind of know where they live for the summer, but because they just go underground and hibernate for the winter, we haven’t been able to find them.” Staff at MTRI had placed tracking devices on the snakes’ backs previously, but with little success. Recently they discovered a more effective tactic is to duct tape a transmitter to the snakes’ bellies. “It was pretty surprising for us, because we just thought it would stay better by placing it on their back,” said Phinney. To put their size into perspective, the slender snakes weigh between 15 and 30 grams and may only get up to two feet in length. As such, they could be mistaken for a small garter snake. Luckily for the researchers, “they are quite friendly and calm and they don’t try to bite us,” making tagging easier, said Phinney. Recently Grade 11 and 12 biology students from North Queens Community School went out with MTRI staff to look for some of the ribbonsnakes, and they managed to find one. “It was fun. We learned how the whole operation was done, and we learned a few things about the Ribbonsnake as well,” said Mason Crouse. Shaylynn MacNutt agreed, and said the classmates would enjoy going out again. MTRI staff members are now tracking four different Ribbonsnakes that are spending most of the time underground. On warm days, however, the snakes can be seen popping up and going for a swim before returning to the warmth of their dens. According to Phinney, staff can now take more action in protecting the snakes’ winter habitat with the hope that their population will grow. Phinney and her team at MTRI are asking anyone who comes across a Ribbonsnake to call 1-866-727-3447 or contact them by email at: sightings@speciesatrisk.ca. The public can also volunteer to conduct snake services with MTRI staff if interested.Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin

  • HWDSB elects new chair, vice-chair

    Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board trustees have elected Dawn Danko as the incoming chair of the board following Alex Johnstone’s decision to step down from the position. In November, Johnstone — the trustee for Wards 11 and 12 — announced she wouldn’t seek a third one-year term as chair because of “the vulnerability that our board faces when you have a single chair for an entire term.” On Monday, the trustees elected Danko, who represents Ward 7, as chair and Cam Galindo, trustee for Wards 9 and 10, as vice-chair. “I am grateful for the support of my fellow trustees and look forward to helping this board to see the initiatives we have started through to completion,” Danko said.  She indicated that her first priority will be to receive and implement the recommendations from the board’s Bullying Prevention and Intervention Review Panel. “In addition, the board of trustees will continue to focus on the effect the pandemic has had on student learning and our finances,” she added.  Danko previously served as vice-chair of the board.  In a 27-minute farewell speech in November, Johnstone highlighted challenges the board has faced over the past two years — including COVID-19 and labour negotiations — but said she’s “filled with pride” to see first-term trustees now chairing committees.  Johnstone will remain on the board and chair the finance and facilities committee.Jacob Lorinc, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator

  • Health officials report five new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Tuesday

    FREDERICTON — Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today.   Four of the cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and are self-isolating. They involve a person in their 30s in the Saint John zone, two people under 19 in the Fredericton area and a person in their 40s in the Fredericton area.    The fifth case, involving a person in their 70s in the Fredericton zone, is related to international travel and the person is self-isolating. Meanwhile, provincial health officials say the province expects to receive up to 1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine around Dec. 14 as part of the first of two anticipated shipments this month. The province said in an emailed statement it is working to identify the priority groups that will receive the vaccine in the first phase, based on recommendations from the federal government. There have been seven COVID-19 deaths in New Brunswick, and the number of active cases is 82. Three patients are hospitalized in intensive care. Late Monday a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Fredericton High School. At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school in the province. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.  The Canadian Press