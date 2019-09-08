Michigan cyclist says N.L. government should encourage more bike tourism

A man from Michigan, who biked across Newfoundland last month is encouraging the province to do more to promote cycling.

Bob Downes submitted a letter to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Innovation and Industry urging politicians to support the cycling industry after he completed a 3,300 kilometre bike ride from Traverse City, Mich., to L'Anse aux Meadows.

"You have a jewel of a province there, and you have good infrastructure for cycling," Downes told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"I got off the ferry at Port aux Basques and was immediately struck by the beauty of your province."

"I have cycled in maybe 20 different countries and you really have what it takes to make a good destination." - Bob Downes

Downes said he has biked all over Europe and across the U.S. — but felt Newfoundland was one of the most beautiful places he's ever visited.

He said even though cycling up mountains posed some challenges, he felt very safe and comfortable riding on the highway.

Downes also met several other cyclists along the way that were making the same journey.

"I think you could draw a lot of people from all over the world," he said, from his Michigan home following his six-day adventure.

Bob Downes/Facebook More

"I have cycled in maybe 20 different countries and you really have what it takes to make a good destination."

Downes said some more progressive cities in the U.S. are "scrambling" to put in bike lanes and bike trails, and he believes the Newfoundland and Labrador government could be doing more to facilitate that here.

"More interest in recreational cycling, fitness, and frankly the decline of the middle class means more people are biking."

"You might want to consider that for your own home town."

Cyclists have been flocking to Bonavista this weekend for the 2nd annual BonRexton Granfondo.

It's a 130-kilometre and a 50-kilometre race located along the beautiful Bonavista Peninsula.

A Gran Fondo is a long bike ride format that started in Italy. It translates to "big ride" and has becoming a big hit with cyclists around the world.

Cyclists move at their own pace and can stop along the way at designated checkpoints. When it's all over the riders will gather for a social event.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador