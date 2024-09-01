Michigan defeats Fresno State to open 2024 season
Michigan defeated Fresno State to open the 2024 season. Brad Galli shares a look at the game from Ann Arbor
Ricky Pearsall, whom the 49ers drafted with the 31st overall pick in this year's NFL draft, was shot Saturday in an attempted robbery.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina national championship-winning forward Ashlyn Watkins was arrested Saturday on charges of assault and battery and kidnapping.
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
Clay Matthews landed a perfect joke about Aaron Rodgers during his speech at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet.
In major league sports, everyone is looking to get a leg up on their peers. With parity at an all-time high and the margins between teams so razor thin, front offices need to find advantages anyway they can. In the NHL, that has primarily been through the use of LTIR to circumvent the salary cap ...
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark had a really strong first half against the hosting Chicago Sky on Friday night, including an outstanding moment where she taunted the Sky fans in the crowd. In the very funny moment,
This former Tampa Bay Lightning forward will be trying out for one of the club's top rivals.
Do Chiefs regret the Kadarius Toney trade after he was cut this week? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
A great upgrade for the Predators' defense this season should come from the Canadiens.
Brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed after being struck by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night in New Jersey
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and San Francisco 49ers running back, who faced off in the 2024 Super Bowl, are now playing for the same "home team"
WWE held its first premium live event in Germany with five matches inside Uber Arena. Here's everything that happened at the marquee event.
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were fatally struck by an SUV while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, officials said. The tragedy came on the eve of their sister’s wedding.
Deshaun Watson's contract is an achievement in franchise self-destruction.
It starts with bouncy drum beats, quickly interrupted by the sounds of sneakers squeaking on a gym floor. Then a thumbs-up comes into frame, swiveling up and down like a hammer. The strangely enthralling routine, often referred to as the “Pikki Pikki” dance, is performed by cheerleaders for the Kia Tigers, a Korean baseball team, and it has become a sensation on TikTok, racking up millions of views across numerous accounts. The moves are simple, repetitive and unassuming; the song, addictively c
ESPN commentator Chris Evert was forced to apologise.
Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about former colleague and close friend Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest earlier this week, calling it “shocking.” “I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about,” she began in an Aug. 30 episode of her iHeart podcast …
No player had ever posted 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a season before the Dodgers star.