Michigan fans gather to watch title game
From the very first touchdown, it was clear why Michigan students came back early from break as the Wolverines took on the Washington Huskies Monday night.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reserve quarterback Jameis Winston and New Orleans' offense capped off a convincing victory with an aggressive play call that defied the orders of their own coaches and upset the rival Atlanta Falcons. Leading 41-17 with 1:10 left, the Saints lined up in “victory formation" — indicating Winston intended to take a knee to run out the clock — but surprisingly handed off to Jamaal Williams for a 1-yard touchdown that made the final score 48-17. As the game ended, Saints coach Den
The Josh Allen experience was on full display in a wild first half in Miami.
The NFL's annual day of reckoning for coaching staffs and front offices has arrived, with multiple key figures already having been fired.
The NFL playoff schedule – like the field itself – is locked in with matchups and TV information finalized Sunday night. See when each team plays.
He split his first NFL season between two teams and didn't play a down but Scott Milanovich still considers Canadian Nathan Rourke's stint south of the border a success. Rourke, 25, dressed with both Jacksonville and New England this year after being named the CFL's outstanding Canadian in 2022 while with the B.C. Lions. The 25-year-old Victoria native initially signed with the Jaguars and after starting the year on the practice roster twice gained promotion to the active roster before being cla
Barkley enters another offseason without long-term security and the franchise tag hanging over his head.
The weather forecast for two games this weekend is a key factor.
The Miami Dolphins talked about facing the Chiefs again in the Wild Card Round and playing in the cold at Arrowhead Stadium.
With the regular season complete, it's time for an NFL mock draft. Quarterbacks drive the first round, with four taken in the top 13 picks.
Burke Dales, a former Calgary Stampeders football player, has passed away at the age of 46.Dales, originally from Collingwood, Ont., played for the Stampeders for seven seasons from 2005 to 2011, and was part of Calgary's Grey Cup championship team in 2008.A Canadian Football League (CFL) all-star punter with a career 45.6-yard average, Dales made Calgary his home following his CFL retirement.Friends of Dales say he will be remembered for more than his impressive kicking style and football achie
Pat McAfee is standing firm on his claims that an ESPN executive was “trying to sabotage” his show. The football commentator addressed his remarks from Friday’s show on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which airs its first two hours on ESPN, followed by a third hour on ESPN+ and his YouTube channel. “There …
Aaron Rodgers, who said the Jets must avoid distractions, plans to address comments he made about TV host Jimmy Kimmel on the Pat McAfee Show.
Dan Skipper is having the game of his career against the VIkings
With no teams registered for playdowns and the only active curling club in the territory already closed for the season, the Nunavut Curling Association has withdrawn from the Canadian women's curling championship. Curling Canada made it official Monday with a news release that also confirmed the 18-team field at the Feb. 16-25 competition would remain intact with the addition of an extra wild-card entry. "Obviously we would like to be a part of the Scotties every year but it just didn't work out
With the 2023 regular season in the books, here's where the Bears will be picking with their two first-round draft picks.
It will be either Michigan or Washington bringing home the college football national championship. Who will win? Our expert make their predictions.
Woods: "I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world."
Sean Payton senses a feeling of disappointment but not discouragement from his Denver Broncos. A 27-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday dropped the Broncos to 8-9 to finish Payton's first season as coach in Denver. “I reminded them: ‘Just remember how this feels,'" Payton said.
Tiger Woods has gone from “Hello, world,” to saying goodbye to Nike. Woods ended months of speculation by making it official Monday that the partnership between golf's biggest star and the powerful Swoosh brand is ending after 27 years, a move that raises questions about the future of both in the sport. Woods in a social media post thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight for his “passion and vision” that brought them together when he turned pro. “Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partner
Renato Moicano thinks Paddy Pimblett is hurting his UFC career by drastic weight gains.