Michigan is holding a Republican primary and caucus: what you need to know

Michigan Democrats and Republicans will cast their ballots in the state presidential primary on Tuesday, Feb. 27 while the state Republican party will also hold a caucus on March 2.

The results of Tuesday's Republican primary will decide to whom 16 of the state's delegates go, while the March 2 caucuses will determine who receives the remaining 39 delegates.

Why is the Michigan Republican party holding a primary and a caucus?

On March 27, the Michigan primary is happening earlier than usual to meet President Joe Biden's request to diversify the early primary states.

The rules and bylaws committee of the Democratic National Committee gather for three days of meetings in Washington to vote on the order of presidential nominating calendar and the fate of Iowa's first in the nation caucuses. The DNC may potentially elevate states like Michigan ahead of Iowa, which has traditionally held the first caucus in the nation.

But the Republican primary couldn't be moved as quickly as the Democratic one as Republican National Convention rules say that only Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina can hold primaries before March 1. So, the state worked with the national party to create a hybrid plan where voters will cast their ballots in the GOP primary on Feb. 27, and the state party will hold a caucus and convention on March 2.

How will the Michigan caucus work?

On March 2, 13 separate congressional district caucus meetings will be held at a statewide convention to award 39 delegates. Each district will award three delegates each. All meetings will begin at 10 a.m.

Only state lawmakers and elected Michigan GOP precinct delegates can vote at the caucus. The precinct delegates were elected in local elections in August 2022 and elevated at county conventions on Feb. 15.

Based on the results of the district caucuses and the Feb. 27 primary, the Michigan GOP state committee will meet by 8:30 p.m. on March 2 to allocate the delegates to the Republican candidates.

The Michigan 2024 convention rules can be found here.

There may be two conventions at either end of the state

Infighting within the Michigan Republican party means there could be two separate conventions to award delegates.

One would be at Huntington Place in Detroit, led by Kristina Karamo, the ousted party chair who has refused to give up her seat and still has control over the state party website and bank accounts. She says that state party bylaws were not followed when she was removed.

But on Tuesday, former ambassador and congressman Pete Hoekstra, elected on Jan. 20 by state committee members to replace Karamo, announced another convention to take place at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids.

Results: What to expect in the primary

On the Republican ballot, former president Donald Trump faces off against Nikki Haley again. Trump is expected to win by wide margins.

Biden and Dean Phillips are on the Democratic ballot, with Biden expected to pull off an easy victory. Phillips already tweeted, "Joe Biden should receive 90% of the vote today in Michigan."

