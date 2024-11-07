Michigan man charged with making death threats to PAC fundraisers

A Michigan man was arrested and charged Wednesday with sending emailed threats to "injure or kill people" to a political action committee, as it fundraised for the Nov. 5 election, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man was arrested and charged Wednesday with sending threatening emails to a political action committee, as it fundraised for the Nov. 5 election, the Justice Department announced.

Christopher Pierce, 46, of Jackson is accused of sending two electronic communications with threats to injure or kill people, associated with the unnamed PAC, in response to a fundraising solicitation, according to court documents.

In the first email, Pierce is accused of writing: "I guarantee I can find each and every one of your [expletive] organizers. And we will turn you [expletive] inside out ... Now you better stop or I promise you this is badly for all of you [expletive] and we won't involve the law."

In the second email, Pierce allegedly wrote: "You will shut down your entire organization or it will be shut down for you. 90% of the members of [named organization] ... are trained killers ... It paints targets on your backs and the backs of your families. Your call centers have been located. Don't make these boys and girls go to work."

Pierce is charged with one count of making a threatening interstate communication.

If convicted, Pierce faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.