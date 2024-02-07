How the Michigan mass shooting case and Buffalo's Tops mass shooting case could be setting contrasting precedents
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan jury convicted a school shooter’s mother of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in the killings of four students in 2021, making her the first parent in the U.S. to be held responsible for a child carrying out a mass school attack. Prosecutors say Jennifer Crumbley had a duty under state law to prevent her son, who was 15 at the time, from harming others. She was accused of failing to secure a gun and ammunition at home and failing to get help to support Ethan Crumb
One officer was choked by the man, officials say.
A franchisee of fast food giant McDonald's has agreed to pay a teenage girl $4.4 million to settle her lawsuit over having been sexually assaulted by a Pittsburgh-area restaurant manager who was a registered sex offender, the victim's lawyers announced on Monday. The deal between the girl, who was 14 at the time of the 2021 sexual assault, and McDonald's franchisee Rice Enterprises LLC, compensates her for the attack by Walter A. Garner in the restaurant bathroom. At the time, Garner, now 44, had served prison time and was listed on the Megan's Law website for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
A security officer who worked as a contractor for the U.S. State Department was arrested on federal charges on Tuesday in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an arrest warrant showed. Kevin Michael Alstrup was arrested in Washington on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building, according to the warrant. The warrant was filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Windsor police say a man is facing charges after breaking into a home and assaulting a woman, who fractured her leg as she escaped by jumping through a window.Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. on Saturday for an injured person on Elm Street.Officers were told that a man who was previously in a relationship with the woman had broken into her home and trapped her in a bedroom, police say."The victim was strangled and struck several times before the suspect threatened to kill her," poli
This is Part 2 of a two-part series on new revelations concerning the investigation into former Vancouver detective James Fisher. Part 1 is online here.The first call the troubled young woman said she made after stabbing a man during a drug deal gone wrong was to celebrated Vancouver detective James Fisher.She later told investigators that she'd driven to Burnaby's Lougheed Centre Mall in June 2015 with her then-boyfriend to sell some leftover suboxone, according to newly released court document
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence "in their living room watching Netflix." Poilievre released a new policy today that insists the current Liberal government goes too easy on people who steal cars. He says a Conservative government would make sure auto thieves spend at least three years in prison if they are convicted for a third time, and ban house arrest for those convicted of an indictable offence. Indictable off
NEW YORK — The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud case — set to issue a potentially earth-shattering verdict against him any day — wants to know if it’s true that the former president’s longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, is preparing to admit he lied on the stand. In an email included in court documents filed Tuesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron cited a ...
Four Montreal businesses were targeted in a string of arson attacks overnight. Montreal police say the first attack happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Rivière-des-Prairies.Someone smashed the window of a business on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and set off an incendiary device inside, said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal.There were two more attacks on restaurants in the Saint-Laurent borough between 2:20 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. An hour later, a
EMERSON, Man. — A Calgary man has been arrested for human smuggling after police allege he picked up foreign nationals who crossed on foot into Manitoba from the United States last month. Mounties in Manitoba say they received information from the United States Border Patrol that a group was walking northbound along a rail line toward the Canadian border near the town of Emerson. Border patrol indicated the individuals were wearing proper winter clothing and were likely to cross into Canada with
Kelly Sistrunk disappeared from a Memphis driveway Jan. 28. On Sunday, Mississippi law enforcement found a body they are tentatively identifying as the missing 30-year-old
LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., are providing an update on their investigation into the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team. Here are the latest developments (all times are ET): 2:45 p.m. The police officer in charge of the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team says concurrent investigations "did add complexity" to her probe. Det. Sgt. Katherine Dann declined to go into detail about why the NHL
A court voids Khan's marriage with a faith healer, in the latest case against the Pakistani ex-PM.
After submitting a court application in which she said her sibling threatened her and struck their singer mum, Macy Gray’s daughter Aanisah Hinds has had a restraining order against her brother granted.
NEW YORK (AP) — The largest public housing authority in the nation was infested by a “classic pay-to-play” culture of corruption where workers dispensed repair jobs to contractors willing to pay bribes, a prosecutor said Tuesday as authorities revealed they had arrested 70 current and former employees for illegally pocketing over $2 million. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams told a news conference that the corruption was so widespread over at least the last decade that it affected nearly a third of
ISTANBUL (AP) — One person died and two assailants were shot dead in an attack on a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish officials said. The alleged attackers, a man and woman, were killed during an “attempt to attack” a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse at 11:46 a.m. (0846 GMT), Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on social media. He said six people were wounded, including three police officers. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later said one of the civilians died. Caglayan,
TORONTO — An Ontario court is set to hear a constitutional challenge to a panhandling law that advocates say is grossly disproportionate and infringes the rights of some of the most vulnerable members of society. The challenge, being heard this week in Ontario Superior Court, was launched in 2017 by the Fair Change legal clinic against the Safe Streets Act, in force since 2000. The law prohibits soliciting in an aggressive manner and soliciting a "captive audience," including people waiting to u
LAPD made an arrest in the Jan. 18 dognapping that left the owner clinging to the hood of the suspect's car.