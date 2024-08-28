Michigan power outage map: Over 330,000 homes, businesses without power across state

Extreme heat and violent thunderstorms triggered tornado sirens in Michigan Tuesday and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

In addition to the heat and severe storms, the weather service had warned early Tuesday morning that there was a risk for damaging wind gusts and even the potential for quarter-sized hail.

"This was the kind of instability we see once or twice a year," Dave Kook, a National Weather Service meteorologist in White Lake Township, told the Detroit Free Press, a USA TODAY network site, later Tuesday afternoon as he monitored storms sweeping the state. "And it's here now."

By 10 p.m. local time Tuesday, storms had knocked out electricity to nearly 143,000 Consumers Energy customers in northern Michigan and the Grand Rapids area, with the utility promising to "work through the night" to restore it, and an additional 224,000 DTE Energy customers in southeast Michigan.

DTE said on its online "storm update" that the utility was "working as quickly and safely as possible" to restore service and was bringing in hundreds of additional crew members "from outside our area to help speed restoration."

Fallen trees and a downed utility box seen Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, near Eureka and Clifford Streets in Lansing.

Michigan power outage map

As of 7:27 a.m. ET Wednesday, there are over 335,000 customers without power across the state, according to a USA TODAY power outage tracker.

Nearly 79,000 outages have been reported in Oakland County and over 66,000 have been reported in Wayne County.

Contributing: Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan power outage map: Over 330,000 customers without power