Michigan power outage map: Over 330,000 homes, businesses without power across state

Gabe Hauari and Frank Witsil, USA TODAY NETWORK
·1 min read

Extreme heat and violent thunderstorms triggered tornado sirens in Michigan Tuesday and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

In addition to the heat and severe storms, the weather service had warned early Tuesday morning that there was a risk for damaging wind gusts and even the potential for quarter-sized hail.

"This was the kind of instability we see once or twice a year," Dave Kook, a National Weather Service meteorologist in White Lake Township, told the Detroit Free Press, a USA TODAY network site, later Tuesday afternoon as he monitored storms sweeping the state. "And it's here now."

By 10 p.m. local time Tuesday, storms had knocked out electricity to nearly 143,000 Consumers Energy customers in northern Michigan and the Grand Rapids area, with the utility promising to "work through the night" to restore it, and an additional 224,000 DTE Energy customers in southeast Michigan.

DTE said on its online "storm update" that the utility was "working as quickly and safely as possible" to restore service and was bringing in hundreds of additional crew members "from outside our area to help speed restoration."

Fallen trees and a downed utility box seen Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, near Eureka and Clifford Streets in Lansing.
Fallen trees and a downed utility box seen Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, near Eureka and Clifford Streets in Lansing.

Michigan power outage map

As of 7:27 a.m. ET Wednesday, there are over 335,000 customers without power across the state, according to a USA TODAY power outage tracker.

Nearly 79,000 outages have been reported in Oakland County and over 66,000 have been reported in Wayne County.

Contributing: Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan power outage map: Over 330,000 customers without power

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Snowy reminder of summer winding down in Western Canada

    Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of some places in western Canada receiving snow before the end of the week

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Daughter Recalls His Disgusting Whale Stunt In Resurfaced Interview

    The Trump-supporting ex-presidential candidate’s whale exploit literally stinks.

  • Hurricane Gilma tracker: See latest details, projected path of storm in Pacific

    Hurricane Gilma is currently about 1,260 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii. See the latest details and projected path.

  • ‘The ocean is overflowing’: UN chief issues global SOS as new reports warn Pacific sea-level rise outstrips global average

    A “worldwide catastrophe” is imperiling Pacific Islands and the world must respond to the unprecedented and devastating impacts of rising seas “before it is too late,” the United Nations chief has warned.

  • Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest?

    Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest in the Pacific Northwest? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked a similar question Monday via social media and provided the main image and a second image showing a portion of the bear in a different location. We’ve provided

  • 'Give him a push': Watch beachgoers help stranded shark back into the water in Nantucket

    Liza Phillips was tossing football with her dad and brother at Low Beach in Nantucket when they noticed the shark struggling on the beach.

  • 'I never seen a slide of this magnitude': Alaska landslide kills 1, at least 3 injured

    Mandatory evacuations are underway in the southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled buildings leaving at least one person dead and 3 hurt.

  • Humidity in Ontario nurtures multiple rounds of severe storm potential

    Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with some severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the southern region

  • Latest fatal landslide in Alaska kills 1 and injures 3 in Ketchikan, a popular cruise ship stop

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A landslide cut a path down a steep, thickly forested hillside and crashed into several homes in Ketchikan, killing one person and injuring three in the latest such disaster to strike mountainous southeast Alaska.

  • The Dividend Stock Set to Take Over the TSX

    This dividend stock isn't just growing, it's absolutely taking over the renewable energy sector on the TSX. And should keep rising higher. The post The Dividend Stock Set to Take Over the TSX appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Hikers evacuated from Grand Canyon flash flood recount rescue

    Hundreds of hikers and Havasupai tribal members were evacuated last week during a flash flood along Havasu Creek near Grand Canyon National Park. (Produced by Brittany Peterson)

  • One Person Killed as Landslide Smashes Into Homes

    At least one person was killed and others were injured when a landslide struck homes in Ketchikan, Alaska, on August 25, according to local officials.“The potential for a secondary landslide south of the original slide” remained a concern, officials said.“In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude,” said Ketchikan Mayor Dave Kiffer. “The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes.”Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster and directed all state agencies to provide assistance where needed.A local high school was prepared to host residents who evacuated their homes, officials said.Ketchikan resident Natasha Clevenger posted this footage showing homes damaged by the landslide on Second Avenue. She said, “We are safe but shaken up. We are stuck in our house until we can be safely evacuated.”She later said her family had been evacuated to a local high school, thanking first responders who “safely guided [them] through a street covered in power lines and poles.”Clevenger added: “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We are a little out of it from being in shock, but we are safe and praying for our neighbors.” Credit: Natasha Clevenger via Storyful

  • Calgary water emergency: City under Stage 4 water restrictions again

    Calgary is under severe water restrictions for the second time this summer as crews work to repair one of the city’s largest water mains. Michael King reports.

  • How an Alaska couple managed to escape a deadly landslide – but lost everything

    A landslide in southern Alaska on Sunday left one person dead and several others injured, and some residents have been ordered to evacuate as officials warn another slide could strike nearby.

  • Disturbance in Atlantic Ocean has 20% for tropical development

    As we near the peak of hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is watching a new area of unsettled weather in the central Atlantic for possible development.

  • Trees fall on cars, home as storms bring record rainfall

    Storms across southern B.C. over the weekend brought record rainfall and strong gusts that brought down trees, damaging homes and vehicles in different parts of the province.A total of 17 communities breaking daily rainfall records, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, as a low-pressure system moved through the region from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. The highest rainfall was recorded in the Agassiz area, which saw 57.5 millimetres of rain on Saturday, beating the previou

  • Campfire bans to be lifted in most parts of B.C.

    Campfire bans will soon be lifted in most areas of the province, according to the B.C Wildfire Service (BCWS).The service says the change will take effect Wednesday at noon PT. The update comes as a cold front brought rain and fall-like temperatures to many parts of the province Tuesday.Emelie Peacock, a fire information officer with the BCWS, told CBC News that Category 1 campfires – all fires smaller than 0.25 square metres — will be permitted across the province, except for one area within th

  • 'Having a blast': Video shows bear take a dip in a hot tub in California

    Security camera footage shows a black bear wandering onto the deck of a home in Forest Falls, pushing the cover off the hot tub and taking a dip.

  • Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center tracking new disturbance in central Atlantic

    The National Hurricane Center is tracking a new disturbance in the central Atlantic Ocean, the agency said in its latest advisory.

  • Namibia to cull 83 elephants and distribute meat to people affected by drought

    Namibia plans to cull 723 wild animals, including 83 elephants, and to distribute the meat to people struggling to feed themselves because of a severe drought across southern Africa, the environment ministry said. The cull will take place in parks and communal areas where authorities believe animal numbers exceed available grazing land and water supplies, it said in a statement issued on Monday. Southern Africa is facing its worst drought in decades, with Namibia having exhausted 84% of its food reserves last month, according to the United Nations.