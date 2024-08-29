Michigan State Fair returns this weekend
The Michigan State Fair is getting set for it's annual Labor Day weekend return this weekend in Novi.
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to authorities
Toronto police officer Stacy Clarke has been handed a two-year demotion to the rank of inspector for her part in what disciplinary hearing officer Robin McElary-Downer called a "cheating scheme" in a Wednesday police act tribunal decision. "I found there is sufficient and tangible evidence in front of me that finds [Clarke's] actions amply illustrated abuse of position and abuse of power," McElary-Downer said. "This makes her an unsuitable candidate to be automatically reinstated to the rank of
Nathaniel Radimak, who went on a 'reign of terror' smashing cars with a pipe, has been released from prison.
Second-grader Noah Bush’s body was found at the bottom of a construction pit on May 16
Wilson strangled Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz within hours of each other in October 2019
The Edmonton Corn Maze closed Wednesday, after someone was fatally stabbed at the attraction Tuesday evening.Parkland RCMP were called about a stabbing at the corn maze near Spruce Grove, Alta., a city about 30 kilometres west of Edmonton, shortly after 7 p.m. MT, police said in a news release.The release offered little information about what transpired, but it said responding officers found an adult dead when they arrived. Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, an RCMP spokesperson, confirmed to CBC News Wednesd
For Ethan Katz and Savannah Roberts, the evening of June 15 was already stressful. They had gone to a Pittsburgh hospital seeking treatment for Ari, one of their six-week-old twin sons, who had a mysterious injury. Then they got an emergency call that turned their world upside down.
NEW YORK (AP) — Police in the suburbs of New York City made the first arrest under a new local law banning face masks, officials announced Tuesday.
A criminal court on the neighbouring island of Samui found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, guilty of the premeditated murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, whose body was cut up and concealed by the accused, a court statement said. Daniel Sancho is the son of Rodolfo Sancho, who starred in "El Ministerio del Tiempo" (The Ministry of Time) and actress Silvia Bronchalo.
Witnesses told investigators the mother kicked, hit and shook the child “like a rag doll.”
MONTREAL — Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday.
Two British crew members of the Bayesian, the superyacht that sank off Sicily last week, have been placed under investigation by the local prosecutor's office.
A hearing today is set to determine whether the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved out of Latah County, a location his attorneys argued would be unable to provide an unbiased jury for the long-awaited anticipated trial.
An intricate cryptocurrency scheme trading on the name of the purported founder of bitcoin has resulted in a bitter B.C. legal battle between two men who both claim financial ruin.A B.C. Supreme Court judge weighed into the dispute this week, ordering Daniel Tambosso to cough up $1.2 million — the cash equivalent of the 22 bitcoins Hung Nguyen loaned him in September 2021 for what was supposed to be just 48 hours.In court documents, Nguyen — a Kelowna real estate agent — said the money "represen
“From then on, I listened to everything he said and how everything had disgusting undertones of pure anger and hate. I’ve never been to a church since.”
Six men from Florida were arrested after their getaway van crashed.
Brian Chin, a 32-year-old Chinatown landlord, was charged with felony assault after a violent altercation with a homeless man near Chrystie and Grand streets in Manhattan. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, left the man hospitalized with severe injuries, including facial and skull fractures that rendered him unable to identify himself to authorities. What happened: The confrontation reportedly began when Chin allegedly kicked the homeless man sleeping on a corner three times.
Alfred Rus, 71, pleaded guilty to poisoning his wife in 2021 and claimed he had two accomplices, per authorities
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman who went missing earlier this month, York Regional Police said Wednesday.
The teenager, who cannot be identified, was convicted of murdering Holly Newton in Hexham, Northumberland.