Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles 'surprised' to be named captain, but honored
Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles 'surprised' to be named captain, but honored | Brad Galli has more
Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles 'surprised' to be named captain, but honored | Brad Galli has more
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The head of the Las Vegas police union said Friday that officers will not abide by the NFL's new access policy for certain areas of Allegiant Stadium and that the league lacked the power to enforce those rules.
When a 9-year-old football fan wore his favorite Detroit Lions jersey to the airport, he had no idea he’d be meeting his NFL idol.
American football fans recently got a taste of the CFL and one of its quirky rules, and it's probably safe to assume they're not impressed.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski lays all his cards out on the table.
This former Boston Bruins defenseman is reportedly on the Edmonton Oilers' radar.
In one of the wildest stories of the last 10 years in golf, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, just a month after winning his second green jacket at the Masters, was arrested early Friday morning of the PGA Championship back in May. Since his arrest, Scheffl
Rory McIlroy had a disappointing week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to begin the postseason, but it's been much better at the 2024 BMW Championship through 36 holes. The Northern Irishman opened with a 2-under 70 on Thursday and followed it up with…
The "Matrix" star played hockey throughout his youth and even considered going pro — before Hollywood came knocking.
French TV Station TVA reported yesterday Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes gave his captain a call before pulling the trigger on the Patrik Laine deal.
BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
TORONTO — Addison Barger will require a video review of his first walk-off homer in Major League Baseball because after his massive moment he had difficulty relaying what it was like to be mobbed by his Toronto Blue Jays teammates.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A golfer was disqualified from the Women's British Open on Friday because her caddie used a distance-measuring device on two holes at the Old Course.
The Little League World Series continue on Saturday with two thrilling games in the final bid for a spot in the championship game. Follow live.
This former Buffalo Sabres forward has found a good spot with his new club.
Canadiens: Ivan Demidov’s Stance on Playing in the AHL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent ran for a touchdown on the opening drive of the Bears' game against Kansas City on Thursday night, and Chicago went on to beat the Chiefs 34-21 in a preseason finale in which both teams sat nearly all their starters.
The penultimate day of preseason NFL games features half the league. Here's the full schedule and how to watch all of the action.
David De Gea’s return to football got off to a horror start on Thursday.After 14 months away, the former Manchester United goalkeeper signed for Serie A side Fiorentina. However, his debut will be o...
'I'm going to Cincinnati, f*** yeah!' From poverty in Canada to the NFL. The Bengals running back is primed for a huge season and getting to this point is a story of defying the odds.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is baseball's fastest 40-40 man.