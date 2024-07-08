Michigan's Democratic AG Slammed For 'Coded' Post About Soccer Star Alex Morgan

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) drew ire on Sunday for a post about U.S. national women’s soccer team legend Alex Morgan.

Critics thought the post on X (formerly Twitter) wasn’t actually about the athlete at all and instead was a “coded” message about President Joe Biden amid calls he quit his 2024 campaign.

Nessel quote-posted Morgan when she wrote in June that she was “disappointed” not to have made the American team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I adore Alex Morgan. One of the greatest of all time,” Nessel wrote. “But she’s aged significantly from her prime playing days & gracefully accepted that in order to win the gold it was time to pass the baton.”

I adore Alex Morgan. One of the greatest of all time. But she’s aged significantly from her prime playing days & gracefully accepted that in order to win the gold it was time to pass the baton. https://t.co/Mq48o7bB5B — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) July 7, 2024

In a second post, Nessel wrote: “No one will ever forget her incredible accomplishments, but Alex just wants what’s best for the team and for America. That’s what makes her a true champion.”

No one will ever forget her incredible accomplishments, but Alex just wants what’s best for the team and for America. That’s what makes her a true champion. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/hsPOSe0F3l — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) July 7, 2024

Commenters suggested Nessel was not so subtly calling on Biden to ditch his campaign, echoing multiple high-profile Democrats who have done the same following his disastrous debate performance against presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Others pointed out how Morgan was left out of the U.S. squad while Biden had won the Democratic nomination, meaning Nessel’s comments didn’t really land.

Ma’am please just say it out loud, this isn’t the Soviet Union — Rachel🇨🇭 (@tolstoybb) July 7, 2024

Can we all please just say what we mean, clearly, out loud, with conviction, in public, so that we can move on from this? https://t.co/iy75oAjcGo — Mike Randall (@MikeRandallMD) July 8, 2024

What is it with Michigan pols and coded tweets? https://t.co/YBD0v33iPq — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) July 8, 2024

👀 Michigan AG Dana Nessel definitely only talking about the Olympics here https://t.co/R7u7ds9yET — Alice Herman (@aliceraeherman) July 7, 2024

So this falls apart because Alex Morgan was actively in camp competing for a roster spot. She just didn’t get picked. https://t.co/I0QZO2ZgGB — Drew Proctor (@kdrewproctor) July 8, 2024

Sending messages to the President of the United States through sports analogies…. https://t.co/OalRixUCkD — Rohan Patel (@rohanspatel) July 8, 2024

Alex Morgan failed to qualify for the Olympic team.

Joe Biden has won the pledged delegates to clinch the nomination.



Can anybody spot the false equivalence that Dana Nessel is implying?https://t.co/g1RkYJbx2v — Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) July 8, 2024

Subtlety is not your strong suit — tullymox ❄️ (@tullymox) July 8, 2024

Is this subtweet directed towards Biden or Ronaldo? — Jake Oliver (@jolivernyc) July 8, 2024

Now do Joe… — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) July 8, 2024

Alex Morgan can still run circles around most people.



If you want to call out Biden, just do it! — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) July 7, 2024

I feel like this might be about something else — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) July 8, 2024

As a Michigander I’ve voted Democrat my whole life, and I must say I’ve never been more disappointed in someone I voted for than I am with you after this passive aggressive post. I will continue to vote blue despite you, but I hope this state finds a better AD soon. — Brandon Moore (@BrandonHasWords) July 7, 2024

