Mick Jagger's girlfriend defends 44-year age gap

At 37, former ballerina Melanie Hamrick says she doesn't waste time thinking about the 44-year age gap she has with the Rolling Stones lead singer, who turned 81 in July. "I don't think about it. Everyone's going to have their opinion. If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem, and you're going to analyse it. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business."