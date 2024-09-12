Microsoft 365 outage causes Outlook, Teams and Xbox Live to go down

Saqib Shah
·2 min read
Microsoft on Thursday said it is investigating an outage with its Microsoft 365 services (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (AP)
Microsoft 365, the collective name for the tech company’s productivity software, was down on Thursday afternoon for thousands of users worldwide.

Tens of thousands reported outages with the platform on Down Detector, which provides real-time information about the status of various websites. The reports include hundreds from the UK as well.

The issues also appear to be affecting Microsoft’s other online services, among them Xbox Live, Microsoft Teams, Outlook and the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft has acknowledged the problem on X (formerly Twitter).

“We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” the Microsoft 365 Status account posted this afternoon (September 12). “Please look for MO888473 in the admin center for more details and further updates.”

The latest outage follows a major incident nearly two months ago, when a faulty software update from cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike impacted around 8.5 million Windows devices. The resulting fallout disrupted operations across industries such as airlines, banking, and healthcare.

This time, Microsoft has said that the technical hiccups could be due to “a potential issue connecting to Microsoft services from [US internet and mobile network provider] AT&T networks.”

Reactions have also been pouring in on social media, where users have been sharing their experiences following the outage.

“Microsoft 365 outage is bigger than you think!” posted a user on X, along with a map of the US showing the outage hotspots.

Indicating the impact the disruption will have on people’s work routines, another user said: “Microsoft 365 and Teams are down, so it’s a lazy morning for me.”

Overall, Down Detector said it had seen over 90,000 user reports about Microsoft 365 from within the US alone, with the issues also impacting Microsoft’s Bing search engine and other companies. The popularity of Microsoft’s cloud and productivity software, which workplaces use for everyday tasks, has only exacerbated the problem.

The problem was still being looked into as of 3pm.

