Microsoft AI chief wins prestigious Black British Business Person of the Year award at London ceremony

Pamela Maynard, Microsoft's Chief AI Transformation Officer, has been named Black British Business Person of the Year 2024.

The prestigious award recognises Maynard's outstanding achievements in digital innovation and business growth.

Previously CEO of Avanade, Maynard led the company to record-breaking success, winning Microsoft's Partner of the Year award 18 times.

Under her leadership, Avanade secured over 75 Best Places to Work accolades. Maynard made history as the first Black female CEO to lead a company on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list.

Upon accepting the award, London-born Maynard said: “It’s incredible, it’s an honour to be receiving this award. The room is filled with such incredible talent and the fact that a girl from Basingstoke, whose mum was a nurse and dad a bus driver, it certainly is humbling.

“When I became CEO in September 2019, I wanted my tenure to be centred around people and to be centred around purpose, it is all about making genuine human impact. This is a career milestone for sure.”

In her new role at Microsoft, Maynard will spearhead AI-driven transformation for the tech giant and its customers.

The awards ceremony, held at London's InterContinental Park Lane, celebrated its 11th year with the theme #NEXT, highlighting rising stars in Black business.

Dr Sophie Chandauka MBE, Chair of the BBBAwards, praised Maynard's global leadership in AI innovation, calling her success "a powerful reminder of the resilience, brilliance, and leadership within our community."

She added: “The presence of strong women at the helm of British businesses is not only inspiring but essential. I amhonoured to see the BBBAwards recognise Pamela Maynard as Business Person of the Year playing a global leadership role at the forefront of AI innovation at one of the most iconic and systemically important technology companies.

“Our BBBAwards winners are all paving the way for the next generation, proving that excellence knows no boundaries, and that, together, we can continue to reshape the future of British business.”

The event also honoured Patrick Thomson of J.P. Morgan Asset Management as Ally of the Year and Rob Anarfi of Beazley with the Impact Award.

The winners of the 2024 BBBAwards are as follows:

Black British Business Person of the Year

● Pamela Maynard, Chief AI Transformation Officer, Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions.

Arts and Media Rising Star

● Jimi Adesanya, Co-Founder and Executive Producer, JM Films & Unbound Studios

Arts and Media Senior Leader

● Laura Henry-Allain MBE, Storyteller, Producer, Educationalist and Consultant, Allain Creatives

Consumer and Luxury Rising Star

● Leon Francis, Senior Manager, Apple

Consumer and Luxury Senior Leader

● Geoffrey Williams, VP Colleague Attraction & Inclusion, Burberry

Entrepreneur Rising Star

● Mike Williams, Co-Founder, Flake Bake Ltd

Entrepreneur Senior Leader

● Mark Dalgety, CEO, Caricom Products Ltd T/Z Dalgety Teas

Financial Services Rising Star

● Khalia Ismain, Black Entrepreneurs Programme Manager, Lloyds Bank

Financial Services Senior Leader

● Ize Idemudia, Managing Director, COO, Morgan Stanley

Professional Services Rising Star

● Yeshua Carter, Senior Consultant, Founder of EY Outreach, EY

Professional Services Senior Leader

● Liza Jordan, Managing Director, Accenture

STEM Rising Star

● Tolu Falade, Production Team Leader, BP

STEM Senior Leader

● Haddy Davies, Global Business Partner, Catalyst Technologies, Johnson Matthey

Ally of the Year

● Patrick Thomson, CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa at J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Impact Award

● Rob Anarfi, Chief Risk Officer at Beazley