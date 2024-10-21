Microsoft to begin rolling out autonomous AI agents to business users

Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent
·2 min read

Microsoft AI tools for businesses that allow users to create “agents” to carry out specific work tasks are set to begin rolling out publicly next month, the company has said.

AI agents are smaller, more focused versions of AI assistants which can be programmed to carry out a single task or have a specific area of focus, which can operate autonomously.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it was introducing the ability to create agents within its Copilot AI assistant, and the tech giant has now confirmed these tools will enter public preview next month inside its Copilot Studio tool.

In addition, the firm said it was introducing a group of 10 pre-made autonomous agents that can help “every sales, service, finance and supply chain team drive business value”.

The agents can be trained on an individual business’ own records and data in order to help it provide the relevant support.

Jared Spataro, chief marketing officer for AI at work at Microsoft, said: “Copilot is your AI assistant— it works for you — and Copilot Studio enables you to easily create, manage and connect agents to Copilot.

“Think of agents as the new apps for an AI-powered world. Every organisation will have a constellation of agents — ranging from simple prompt-and-response to fully autonomous.

“They will work on behalf of an individual, team or function to execute and orchestrate businesses process.

“Copilot is how you’ll interact with these agents, and they’ll do everything from accelerating lead generation and processing sales orders to automating your supply chain.”

Microsoft said more than half of Fortune 500 companies in the United States were already using Copilot tools within their business.

The recent boom in the technology has seen many of the world’s major technology firms begin rolling out AI-powered tools for users, as they jostle for key positions in the emerging market.

Some critics have raised concerns about the potential for AI tools and automation to disrupt the jobs market, but Microsoft says it has positioned its tools as assistants to work alongside humans, rather than as potential replacements.

“New autonomous agents enable customers to move from legacy lines of business applications to AI-first business process,” Mr Spataro said.

“These new agents are designed to help every sales, service, finance and supply chain team drive business value — and are just the start.

“We will create many more agents in the coming year that will give customers the competitive advantage they need to future-proof their organisation.”

