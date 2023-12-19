Microsoft gives Xbox Series X and S consoles a Christmas price cut

Some very decent discounts are available but not for long (Xbox)

Microsoft has cut the cost of its Xbox Series S and Series X consoles ahead of Christmas.

These discounts will be available up until at least December 24.

How good is this deal? Direct from the Xbox store, you can pick up an Xbox Series S for £210 or a Series X for £370. That’s a discount of £40 and £100 respectively. However, you can get even better deals if you shop elsewhere.

As ever, Amazon is playing hardball. It sells the Series S on its own for £186, or with a three-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription for £190.

Its solo Series X costs £359 or you can get the Diablo IV bundle for £367 or the Forza Horizon 5 bundle for £379.

Not an Amazon fan? You can also pick up an Xbox Series X for £359 from eBuyer or Currys, beating Microsoft’s price by £10.

Currys offers a Street Fighter 6 bundle for £389, although there is not really an additional saving there as the game costs £33 direct from the Microsoft Store.

The Xbox store’s Christmas games sale is on too. Discounts here are less exciting but there are some notables, particularly if you plan on bulking up a console buy with some games.

You can pick up Red Dead Redemption II from £18.14, a nice price. Sure, it was released for the last generation but this cinematic cowboy adventure still looks great and will get a “next generation” update in 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy costs £32.49, down from a hefty £64.99. And Elden Ring is a reasonable £29.99.

For a real low-cost bargain, though, consider Prey for £2.49, Dishonored 2 for £2.49 or Mass Effect Legendary Edition for £5.99. Three classics for less than the price of a London pint each.

What about the PlayStation 5? The best price we’ve been able to find is for the Digital-only console. Using eBay code SALE15 you can bring a ShopTo deal down to £333.