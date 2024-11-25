Microsoft outage affects Outlook, Teams, other apps

NEW YORK — Microsoft is experiencing a global software outage affecting Outlook, Word, Teams and other apps.

The company said on social media early Monday the issue was being investigated.

“We’ve identified a recent change which we believe has resulted in impact,” the company added later. “We’ve started to revert the change and are investigating what additional actions are required to mitigate the issue.

“We’ve started to deploy a fix which is currently progressing through the affected environment. While this progresses, we’re beginning manual restarts on a subset of machines that are in an unhealthy state.”

Word is part of Microsoft 365, the company’s subscription software service. Teams and Outlook are commonly used in workplaces for video calls, chat and email.

However, the company said early Monday that the fixes were taking longer than expected.

“An ETA for resolution will be provided as soon as available,” the company said.

No other information about what the outage’s cause or its fix was released.

The first issues were reported around 4 a.m. Eastern, according to DownDetector. Within hours, several thousand reports had been made.

An outage of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike caused a day-long disruption to travel, banking and health and other industries.