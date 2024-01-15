Mid-Cornwall residents first to use new rubbish collection service

The new line-up of bins for Cornwall residents

The staged introduction of a new household rubbish and recycling system in Cornwall has begun.

People living in mid-Cornwall, including Newquay and St Austell, are the first to use the new waste collection service.

The change includes the introduction of a weekly food waste collection, while rubbish collection will now be fortnightly.

The scheme is designed to cut down on the amount non-recyclable rubbish.

Residents should have received a line-up of new bins as part of the changes - including an indoor and outdoor caddy for food waste and a 180-litre wheelie bin or sack.

The recycling bags and black box for glass bottles will continue to be used as normal.

Cornwall Council estimated the changes will cut the county's emissions by 18,000 tonnes of CO2 each year.

Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for waste, said it was a "big change" but "the right thing to be doing".

"Once people realise how much food we waste, it will be a wake-up call," she said.

"Hopefully everyone will be better off for it.

"We live in a climate emergency so we do need everybody to do their bit."

The changes are to be rolled out across the entire county in stages until the end of 2025.

The authority reminded residents in areas where the new service has started to check their bin days as these would have changed.

Rachael Reid, the council's waste engagement officer, added: "It might be that not only your day has changed, but your week has changed as well."

The council suggests finding a new use for the old bins, like garden storage or converting them into water butts.

