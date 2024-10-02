Middle East crisis: how involved is UK military? ...The Standard podcast

The bombardment follows Israeli strikes in Lebanon and in Gaza (Alamy)

Listen here on your chosen podcast platform.

As the world awaits Israel’s response to rocket attacks by Iran, what role did British forces play defending the country?

In this episode of The Standard podcast we’ll also look at the UK government’s handling of the crisis, with Britons told to leave Lebanon as Israel continues to pound Tehran-backed Hezbollah and ground operations begin.

Around 180 Iranian rockets were fired on Tuesday night as Iran’s response to Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, and follows devastating pager-based attacks against the terror group.

Evening Standard defence editor Robert Fox explains the significance of Iran’s rocket barrage targeting Israel.

In part two, the average UK household energy bill has now increased by £149 after Ofgem raised its price cap just as the winter months begin.

The Standard podcast is joined by Jonathan Marshall​​​, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation think-tank, who discuss context of the latest increase.