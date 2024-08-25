Middle East crisis live: Hezbollah retaliates with rocket barrage after Israel launches airstrikes in Lebanon

Smoke and fire in Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes on Sunday (REUTERS)

Israel launched intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon early on Sunday, targeting Hezbollah in what it described as a pre-emptive strike to prevent a large-scale attack on Israeli civilians.

“In a self-defence act to remove these threats, the (Israeli military) is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians,” Rear adm Daniel Hagari of the Israeli military said.

"We can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel, while endangering the Lebanese civilians.”

Hezbollah, which had vowed retaliation for Israel's assassination of a top commander last month, responded with a drone assault on Israel, targeting military sites and Iron Dome platforms.

The escalation has raised fears of a broader war in the region, potentially undermining cease-fire talks in Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defense minister Yoav Gallant are overseeing the operation from Tel Aviv, with Mr Gallant declaring a "special situation on the home front."

Both Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire almost daily since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, displacing tens of thousands on both sides and edging closer to all-out war.

Key Points

Israel launches heavy airstrikes on Lebanon, Hezbollah retaliates

Biden ‘closely monitoring’ events in Israel and Lebanon

Israel's main international airport returns to operations after shutdown

Israel does not seek ‘full-scale war', says Israeli foreign minister

06:36 , Stuti Mishra

“Israel does not seek a full-scale war but will act according to development on the ground,” Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz has said, according to the Reuters news agency.

File image: Israel Katz, foreign minister to the United Nations during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in March (REUTERS)

In photos: Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air force

06:30 , Stuti Mishra

This photo taken from a position in northern Israel shows a Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air forces over north Israel on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

Hezbollah said it had launched more than 320 rockets at Israel overnight, targeting a string of military positions (AFP via Getty Images)

Hezbollah says it fired over 320 rockets at Israel in a 'successful' attack

06:18 , Stuti Mishra

Hezbollah said it fired more than 320 Katyusha rockets at 11 Israeli military bases and barracks, including the Meron base and four sites in the occupied Golan Heights.

It targeted Israeli military bases to “facilitate the passage of drones” towards their desired targets deep inside Israel.

"The first phase has been completed with complete success," the statement reads.

"This phase involved targeting zionist barracks and sites to facilitate the passage of attack drones towards their intended targets deep within the entity."

“And the drones have passed as planned,” it said.

Biden ‘closely monitoring’ events in Israel and Lebanon

05:54 , Stuti Mishra

In the US, a spokesman for the National Security Council, Sean Savett, said president Joe Biden was "closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon.

"At his direction, senior US officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts," Savett said. "We will keep supporting Israel's right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability."

In recent weeks, diplomats from the US and Europe have made numerous visits to Israel and Lebanon, trying to prevent the escalation from spiralling into a regional war that could draw in the US and Iran.

Israel's main international airport returns to operations after shutdown

05:45 , Stuti Mishra

Israel's main international airport, Ben Gurion, was returning to normal operations early on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Israeli Airport Authority said in a statement.

“According to the assessment of the situation, Israel Airport is expected to return to operations ... including takeoffs and landings," the spokesperson said.

The airport was shut down temporarily amid the strikes between Israel and Hezbollah, during which time some planes were diverted to alternative airports, the spokesperson said.

Israel launches heavy airstrikes on Lebanon, Hezbollah retaliates

05:40 , Stuti Mishra

A view shows smoke and fire on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon (REUTERS)

05:37 , Stuti Mishra

