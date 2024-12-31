Middle East latest: Dozens of patients and wounded evacuated from Gaza for treatment

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

Dozens of patients and the wounded have been evacuated for treatment outside the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, where the United Nations says Israel's attacks on and around hospitals have pushed health care to the brink.

The 45 patients left the European Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis early Tuesday and traveled through the Kerem Shalom Crossing into Israel, Palestinian health officials said. They will receive treatment in the United Arab Emirates.

Among them was a 10-year-old boy, Abdullah Abu Yousef, suffering from kidney failure. He was accompanied by his sister after the Israeli authorities rejected his mother’s application to join him. Israel says it screens escorts for security.

“The boy is sick,” said his mother, Abeer Abu Yousef. “He requires hemodialysis three to four days a week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health Ministry says several thousand Palestinians in Gaza need medical treatment abroad. Israel has controlled all entry and exit points since capturing the southern city of Rafah in May. Israel’s offensive, launched after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack has gutted the territory’s health care system and forced most of its hospitals to close. Those that remain open are only partially functioning.

Here’s the latest:

Heavy rains and cold weather cause more misery in Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinians are bailing muddy water out of their frigid tents after heavy rains in war-ravaged Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands of people are living in sprawling tent camps along the coast, where winter brings frequent rainstorms and temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) at night. At least four babies have died of hypothermia in recent weeks, according to local health officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m drowning,” Manal Lubbad sobbed as she waded in ankle-deep water inside her tent on Tuesday, trying to salvage blankets and other belongings. “I’m taking everything out into the street.”

“We are dead, we are not alive! Why is this happening?” she said.

Israel’s nearly 15-month offensive against Hamas, triggered by the militants’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack, has destroyed vast areas of the impoverished territory and displaced some 90% of its population of 2.3 million, often multiple times.

The Civil Defense, first responders affiliated with the Hamas-run government, said it received hundreds of emergency calls to evacuate people from flooded shelters.

Associated Press footage showed barefoot children wading through muddy water between rows of tightly packed tents.

Muhammad Diab placed an empty cooking pot on the dirt floor of his tent to catch rainwater leaking through the roof.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For God’s sake, find a solution for us. We’ve had enough,” he said. “In the summer there was intense heat and we could bear it, but in the winter we are drowning.”

UN says Israeli attacks on Gaza hospitals push health system to brink of collapse

JERUSALEM — The U.N. Human Rights Office says Israel’s attacks on and around hospitals have pushed Gaza’s health system “to the brink of total collapse” and may have violated international law.

Israeli forces have besieged and raided at least 10 hospitals across Gaza since the start of the war, some of them multiple times. Israel accuses Hamas militants of using health facilities for military purposes but has provided little evidence.

Last week, Israeli troops raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in isolated northern Gaza and detained its director. The army said it apprehended 240 suspected militants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.N. report released Tuesday said it documented 136 strikes on at least 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities from Oct. 12, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

“This report graphically details the destruction of the health care system in Gaza, and the extent of killing of patients, staff, and other civilians in these attacks in blatant disregard for international humanitarian and human rights law,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement.

The report noted Israel’s allegations and that hospitals lose their protection under international law if they are used for military purposes. But it said “insufficient information has so far been made available to substantiate these allegations, which have remained vague and broad, and in some cases appear contradicted by publicly available information.” Israel has long dismissed such allegations from U.N. bodies, which it says are biased against it.

The nearly 15-month war, ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack into Israel, has forced most of Gaza’s hospitals to close and left the rest only partially functioning.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Health authorities say 45 patients and wounded have been evacuated for treatment outside Gaza Strip

    Patients left the European Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis early Tuesday, accompanied by more than 100 of their relatives, according to the hospital. Among the patients getting evacuated was a 10-year-old boy, who has kidney failure. His mother said her application to join him was rejected, so her son will have to be accompanied by his sister. (AP video shot by Mariam Dagga; Production by Wafaa Shurafa)

  • Global protests against Israel’s war in Gaza continue undeterred

    While protests against Israel's war in Gaza made news for months after the war, the headlines on them have slowed. But protests against the war continue undeterred.

  • Fifth infant dies of hypothermia as Gaza's winter cold sets in

    A 20-day-old baby died of hypothermia in the Gaza Strip on Sunday – the fifth to die of cold in recent weeks according to local health officials. Thousands of displaced families in the Palestinian territory are struggling to stay warm as temperatures plummet. Gaza health officials said that a 20-day-old baby died on Sunday from "severe cold" as the war-ravaged Palestinian territory grapples with winter weather.Jumaa al-Batran was found with his head as “cold as ice” when his parents woke up Sund

  • Kremlin Insiders Reveal How Trump Is Already Secretly Helping Putin

    President-elect Donald Trump’s social media posts about annexing Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal startled America’s allies and delighted foreign foes. In Russia, the statements were interpreted to mean that Trump isn’t really opposed to foreign wars of conquest after all. To them, Trump’s tirades revealed that—just like Russian President Vladimir Putin—Trump would be delighted to invade any country that couldn’t fight back. He would expect accolades and a lavish victory parade after seiz

  • 6 Seemingly "Harmless" Habits That Are Prematurely Aging Your Brain

    These behaviors might not appear a big deal, but they could hurt your brain health in the long run.

  • Social Media Piles On Donald Trump’s Wild New Canada Post: ‘Laughingstock Of The World’

    Critics slammed the president-elect's sharing of comments from "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary.

  • Trump Pulls a 180 on Jimmy Carter After His Death

    President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr

  • Russia rejects Trump’s Ukraine peace proposals

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected proposals Monday floated by President-elect Trump’s allies to end the war in Ukraine, dealing a major setback for the incoming president’s hopes to freeze the conflict. In an interview with Russian state-run media outlet TASS, Lavrov said Moscow has “not received any official signals regarding a settlement in Ukraine”…

  • Megadonor To Democrats Has Surprise 2-Word Description Of Donald Trump

    John Morgan said the president-elect had tapped into one key thing.

  • George Conway Jabs At Ex-Wife Kellyanne Conway In Blunt Take On Trump Supporters

    The conservative attorney did not mention his former wife by name, but took a shot at her while describing Donald Trump's fans.

  • Retired Army general declares Musk a ‘national security risk’ in brutal NYT op-ed

    Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré highlighted the tech billionaire’s history of appeasing and praising the Chinese Communist Party and his multiple business deals with it

  • Desperate Trump Makes Last-Ditch Bid to End MAGA Civil War

    President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe

  • Ex-Ambassador Warns Retaking Panama Canal Would Mean War

    There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on

  • After the death of Jimmy Carter, how many former US presidents are still alive today?

    Jimmy Carter was the only remaining president who was in office in the 1970s. Now, only one president who served during the 20th century is alive.

  • Top US generals warned the 'golden hour' for saving injured soldiers could disappear. That future has come.

    The US enjoyed the lifesaving "golden hour" in recent conflicts. But the war in Ukraine suggests that may be over, with dramatic consequences.

  • MSNBC Panel Laughs in Republican’s Face Over Speaker Replacement Suggestion

    Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh shocked an MSNBC panel into laughter with his earnest suggestion of who Republicans may choose as their next House Speaker. The Republican opted for a blast from the past, exclaiming on The Weekend that Kevin McCarthy would be a “wonderful turn” for the speakership. Considering current Speaker Mike Johnson only took the role from McCarthy in October 2023, the MSNBC pundits didn’t seem to buy that the party would opt for the switcheroo to happen again.

  • Trump’s Enforcer Tells Nominees to STFU Amid MAGA Civil War

    The Trump transition team has ordered its nominees for administration jobs to stop posting on social media without first obtaining approval from incoming White House counsel, according to a leaked memo. The president-elect’s incoming chief of staff and former campaign co-chair Susie Wiles circulated a memo, dated Dec. 29 and obtained by the obtained by the New York Post, reminding all candidates that they do not speak for President-elect Donald Trump.

  • The West found a miles-long piece of evidence backing its claim Russia is purposely cutting undersea cables

    Finnish officials say Russia's "shadow fleet" is sabotaging vital undersa internet cables.

  • Democrat-Turned-MAGA Republican Spins Heads With Lightning-Fast 180 Regarding Trump

    Jeff Van Drew's comments on Fox Business were headed in one direction before taking a very sudden turn.

  • Israel, at UN, warns Houthis risk sharing same fate as Hamas, Hezbollah

    (Reuters) -Israel's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday issued what he called a final warning to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants to halt missile attacks on Israel, saying they risked the same "miserable fate" as Hamas, Hezbollah and Syria's Bashar al-Assad if they persisted. The ambassador, Danny Danon, also warned Tehran that Israel has the ability to strike any target in the Middle East, including in Iran.