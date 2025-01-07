Middle East live updates: Israeli settlers attack West Bank Palestinian villages

Rebel forces in Syria are building a transitional government after toppling the regime of President Bashar Assad in a lightning-quick advance across the country.

The Israel Defense Forces continues its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza, particularly in the north of the strip around several Palestinian hospitals. A latest round of peace talks to end the 15-month-old war is set to resume in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the November ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group.

Tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides. The IDF and the Yemeni Houthis also continue to exchange attacks.

Latest Developments





Jan 7, 7:01 AM

Israeli settlers attack West Bank Palestinian villages

There were multiple overnight attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in parts of the West Bank, following a shooting attack that killed three Israelis and injured eight others earlier on Monday.

PHOTO: Israeli military vehicles operate during a raid at the Al-Faraa camp near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Jan. 7, 2025. (Raneen Sawafta/Reuters)

The Palestinian Authority-run WAFA news agency reported at least two attacks by settlers on Palestinian communities in Bethlehem and Ramallah.



The Yesh Din human rights group reported as many as 100 settlers attacking Palestinian villages, some in the al-Funduq area where Monday's attack occurred.



Israeli security forces are still searching for the suspected perpetrators of Monday's shooting attack, which Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described as "an act of war."



-ABC News' Joe Simonetti

Jan 6, 1:02 PM

3 Israelis killed in West Bank shooting

Three Israelis were killed in a shooting that targeted a bus and a vehicle in the occupied West Bank on Monday morning, security and emergency officials said.



An Israeli police officer and two women in their 60s were killed, Israeli emergency services said.



The attack occurred in the village of Al-Funduq, on one of the main east-west roads crossing the Palestinian territory, much of which is under Israeli security control.

PHOTO: Israeli rescuers and security forces work at the site of an attack near the village of Al-Funduq, in the occupied West Bank, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Gil Cohen-magen/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said it provided medical treatment to seven injured people, including the bus driver who was in serious condition.



The Israel Defense Forces said it launched a manhunt for the suspected Palestinian shooters.



"Anyone who follows the path of Hamas in Gaza and sponsors the murder and harm of Jews will pay heavy prices, " Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a post on his X account, reacting to the attack.



Sending his condolences to the families of the victims, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attackers "will not get away."



"We will find the abhorrent murderers and settle accounts with them and with all those who aided them," his statement said.



The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said in an extensive report Sunday that at least 838 Palestinians -- including 173 children -- have been killed by Israeli fire and over 6,700 have been injured in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller, Diaa Ostaz and Somayeh Malekian

Jan 6, 5:55 AM

Blinken hopes for Gaza ceasefire in administration's final weeks

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday that the U.S. wants a ceasefire deal in Gaza and all remaining captives released within the next two weeks, before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

PHOTO: Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before he boards a plane at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Lee Jin-man/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We very much want to bring this over the finish line in the next two weeks," Blinken told reporters while in Seoul, South Korea.



Blinken reported "intensified engagement," including by Hamas, on reaching a deal, though added "we are yet to see agreement on final points."



"We need Hamas to make the final necessary decisions to complete the agreement and to fundamentally change the circumstance for the hostages, getting them out, for people in Gaza, bringing them relief, and for the region as a whole, creating an opportunity to actually move forward to something better, more secure for everyone involved," Blinken said.



"If we don't get it across the finish line in the next two weeks, I'm confident that it will get its completion at some point, hopefully sooner rather than later," Blinken added.



-ABC News' Joe Simonetti

Jan 6, 2:51 AM

WHO director calls for release of Kamal Adwan hospital director

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the director of the World Health Organization, said in a statement Saturday that WHO has received no updates about Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of North Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital, since he was detained by Israeli forces on Dec. 27th.



"We continue to urge Israel to release him. We repeat: attacks on hospitals and health professionals must end. People in Gaza need access to health care. Ceasefire!" he said in a statement.



-ABC News' Victoria Beaulé





Jan 6, 2:51 AM

Israeli strikes kill 150 in Gaza, officials say, as peace talks resume

More than 150 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip over the past three days, according to Palestinian health authorities.

PHOTO: Palestinians carry white sacks containing the bodies of those killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on the Khan Younis refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 4, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The series of airstrikes on dozens of Hamas targets came amid a renewed push to reach a ceasefire in the 15-month-old war and return Israeli hostages home before President-elect Donald Trump takes office later this month.



Delegations from both Israel and Hamas were dispatched to resume indirect negotiations in Doha on Friday. The talks will be brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.



President Joe Biden's administration, which is helping to broker the talks, urged Hamas to agree to a deal. Hamas said it was committed to reaching an agreement deal, but it remains unclear how close the two sides are.



-ABC News Nasser Atta, Bruno Nota, Diaa Ostaz, Samy Zyara and Morgan Winsor