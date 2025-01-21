Middle East live updates: Over 1,500 aid trucks enter Gaza in first days of ceasefire

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect on Sunday morning. Hostages held in the strip and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails will be freed in the first phase of the deal.

Meanwhile, the November ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. Israeli forces also remain active inside the Syrian border region as victorious rebels there build a transitional government.

Tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides. The IDF and the Yemeni Houthis also continue to exchange attacks.





Jan 21, 4:23 AM

Over 1,500 aid trucks entered Gaza on day 1 and 2 of ceasefire, UN says

More than 1,500 trucks with humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip in the first two days of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).



That includes more than 630 trucks on Sunday and 915 trucks on Monday, according to OCHA. Of the ones that crossed into Gaza on Sunday, OCHA said at least 300 trucks went to the north, which the U.N. has warned is facing imminent famine.



OCHA cited “information received through engagement with Israeli authorities and the guarantors for the ceasefire agreement.”



“There is no time to lose,” the U.N.’s aid chief, Tom Fletcher, said in a statement Monday. “After 15 months of relentless war, the humanitarian needs are staggering.”



-ABC News' Morgan Winsor

Jan 20, 5:49 PM

IDF says riots in the West Bank have dispersed

Israel Defense Forces and Israel Border Police Forces were dispatched to Al Funduq in the West Bank after reports of rioting in the area, the IDF said on Monday.



The alleged incident occurred shortly after Israel's defense minister released all settlers being detained under administrative detention orders, though it cannot be certain that any of those settlers were involved in the reported riots. ABC News was able to confirm that fires had ignited in that location.



Shortly thereafter, the IDF confirmed that it had successfully dispersed rioters.



There have been no confirmed reports as to the extent of the damage or any injuries. Israeli officials are expected to conduct a formal inquiry in the area tonight.



-ABC News' William Gretsky





Jan 20, 5:49 PM

Israeli forces recover body of fallen soldier in Gaza

Israeli forces recovered the body of Oron Shaul, an Israel Defense Forces soldier who was killed in 2014, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF announced Monday.



Shaul was killed during a battle in Gaza on July 30, 2014, and his body had been held by Hamas for the past 10 years, the IDF said.



"The recovery of Staff Sergeant, Oron Shaul’s body, was made possible due to a decade-long ongoing intelligence effort, which intensified during the war," the IDF wrote in a statement about the operation on Monday.



Netanyahu spoke with Oron Shaul's mother, Zehava Shaul, after the operation was successfully completed, a statement from his office said.



-ABC News' Ellie Kaufman and Jordan Miller

Jan 20, 3:37 PM

Next hostage exchange expected to take place Saturday

Both Israel and Hamas have confirmed the next hostage release will take place on Saturday.



A senior Israeli official confirmed the deal must take place on Jan. 25, as outlined in the ceasefire agreement. Hamas confirmed the date, saying "the second batch of prisoner exchange will take place on the scheduled date."



Three hostages, all Israeli women, were released on Sunday, while 90 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israel in exchange.





Jan 20, 6:52 AM

Houthis say attacks on Israeli shipping will continue

Yemen's Houthi rebels announced that they will limit their attacks in the Red Sea to only Israel-affiliated ships, signaling a temporary easing of their broader assault on commercial vessels.

PHOTO: Protesters, predominantly Houthi supporters, demonstrate in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen,, on Jan. 17, 2025. (Khaled Abdullah/Reuters)

The decision coincided with the ceasefire and hostage-release deal agreed between Israel and Hamas that went into effect on Sunday.



The announcement was made via an email sent to shipping companies by the Houthi Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, the Associated Press reported.



Attacks on Israeli-linked vessels will end "upon the full implementation of all phases" of the ceasefire, the Houthis said, adding that attacks on U.S.- or U.K.-linked shipping may resume if the two nations continue airstrikes in Yemen.



The Houthis have targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip started in October 2023, significantly affecting global shipping, particularly through Egypt's Suez Canal.



The Houthis have also attacked American and allied military shipping in the region, plus launched drone and ballistic missile strikes into Israel.



-ABC News' Somayeh Malekian

Jan 20, 5:36 AM

10,000 bodies may be under Gaza rubble, Civil Defense says

The Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said there could be as many as 10,000 bodies buried under rubble all across the strip, as many displaced Gazans try to return to their homes under a nascent ceasefire agreement.



The Civil Defense said in a post to Telegram that 10,000 missing people are believed to be "under the rubble of destroyed homes, buildings and facilities." They are not counted in the 38,300 fatalities listed by the Civil Defense since Oct. 7, 2023.

PHOTO: People walk past the rubble of collapsed buildings along Saftawi Street in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Jan. 20, 2025. (Omar Al-qattaa/AFP via Getty Images)

The Gaza Ministry of Health -- which has separately tracked deaths during the conflict -- said on Sunday that 46,913 people had been killed in the Hamas-run territory during the war with Israel.



The Civil Defense said Israeli forces prevented its crews from accessing large areas of the strip during the fighting, "where there are hundreds of bodies" that have not yet been recovered.



The Civil Defense called for the entry of foreign rescue workers "to support us in carrying out our duty to deal with the catastrophic reality left behind by the war, which exceeds the capacity of the civil defense apparatus in the Gaza Strip."



The organization called on Gazans to assist rescuers "with all necessary capabilities, including rescue, firefighting, and ambulance vehicles and equipment, as well as heavy machinery and equipment that will help us retrieve the bodies of martyrs from under the rubble of thousands of destroyed buildings and homes."

Jan 20, 4:47 AM

Red Cross details 'complex' hostage release operation

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that Sunday's operation to collect three freed Israeli hostages from Gaza "was complex, requiring rigorous security measures to minimize the risks to those involved."

PHOTO: Released hostages Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Tehila Damari are escorted by IDF soldiers after arriving back in Israel, Jan. 19, 2025. (IDF)

"Navigating large crowds and heightened emotions posed challenges during the transfers and in Gaza, ICRC teams had to manage the dangers posed by unexploded ordnances and destroyed infrastructure," the ICRC said in a Monday statement.



"More families are waiting anxiously for their loved ones to come home," ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said. "We call on all parties to continue to adhere to their commitments to ensure the next operations can take place safely."



The ICRC also stressed that "urgently needed humanitarian assistance must enter Gaza, where civilians have struggled for months to access food, drinkable water and shelter."





Jan 20, 5:09 AM

Freed hostage is 'happiest girl in the world,' mother says

Mandy Damari, the mother of Emily Damari -- who was among the three Israeli captives freed from Gaza on Sunday -- released a statement thanking all those involved in her daughter's release "from the bottom of my heart."

PHOTO: Released British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari hugs her mother Amanda at an undisclosed location in Israel, Jan. 19, 2025. (Israeli Army/AFP via Getty Image)

"Yesterday, I was finally able to give Emily the hug that I have been dreaming of," Mandy said in a statement shared by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters.



"I am relieved to report that after her release, Emily is doing much better than any of us could ever have anticipated," she added.



"In Emily's own words, she is the happiest girl in the world; she has her life back," Mandy said.



"In this incredibly happy moment for our family, we must also remember that 94 other hostages still remain," she added. "The ceasefire must continue and every last hostage must be returned to their families."



-ABC News' Anna Burd





Jan 20, 4:47 AM

Released Palestinian prisoners arrive in the West Bank amid high tensions

Tensions were high as people waited in Beitunia, in the West Bank, for the arrival of the 90 Palestinian prisoners who were released from Israeli custody just after 1 a.m. local time.



Israeli forces used cars and tear gas to attempt to clear the roads, ABC News reporters on the scene said.



ABC News' team saw flash bangs where people were gathered waiting for the prisoners’ release.



Israeli Police did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on the matter.

PHOTO: Freed Palestinian prisoners ride in a bus after their release from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap between Hamas and Israel, outside the Israeli military prison, Ofer, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jan. 20, 2025. (Ammar Awad/Reuters)

The prisoners were released from Ofer Prison in Ramallah, West Bank, as a part of the hostage exchange and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.



People were seen on top of the buses waving flags and chanting as the prisoners arrived in Beitunia at approximately 1:42 a.m.



-ABC News' Ellie Kaufman, as well as Tom Soufi Burridge and Hugo Leenhardt in the West Bank





Jan 20, 4:47 AM

Photos show 3 Israeli former hostages reunited with their mothers

Photos were released by Israeli officials on Sunday showing the three released hostages hugging their mothers as they were reunited.



The images showed former hostages Romi Gonen, 24; Emily Damari, 28; and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, all sharing emotional embraces with their mothers.

PHOTO: Hostage Doron Steinbrecher reunites with her mother in Israel after being released by Hamas militants, Jan. 19, 2025. (IDF)

PHOTO: Hostage Romi Gonen reunites with her mother in Israel after being released by Hamas militants, Jan. 19, 2025. (IDF)