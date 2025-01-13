Middle East live updates: 'Real chance' of Gaza ceasefire success, source says

DAVID BRENNAN
·6 min read

The Israel Defense Forces continues its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza, particularly in the north of the strip. A latest round of peace talks to end the 15-month-old war has resumed in Qatar, with high-level delegations traveling to Doha.

Meanwhile, the November ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. Israeli forces also remain active inside the Syrian border region as victorious rebels there build a transitional government.

Tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides. The IDF and the Yemeni Houthis also continue to exchange attacks.


Latest Developments


Jan 13, 2:16 PM

Latest on hostages in ceasefire deal

Thirty-three hostages, living and dead, are expected to be freed in the first phase of the ceasefire deal, according to a person with direct knowledge of the ongoing negotiations.

There are 94 abductees remaining in Gaza, including 34 who have been confirmed dead, according to Israeli officials.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller

ADVERTISEMENT


Jan 13, 5:18 AM

'Real chance' of ceasefire success, source says

A source close to the ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar told ABC News that Israel is waiting for Hamas to approve moving into a final "closing round of negotiations," adding there is a "real chance" for a "breakthrough" after a diplomatic blitz in Doha this weekend.

PHOTO: A boy looks into cemetery where families displaced by conflict are taking shelter in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Jan. 12, 2025. (Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: A boy looks into cemetery where families displaced by conflict are taking shelter in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Jan. 12, 2025. (Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images)

"We still have ahead of us a closing round of negotiations," the source added

Reuters reported Monday that mediators in Qatar handed both Israel and Hamas a final draft of the ceasefire proposal, citing an official briefed on the negotiations.

Reuters reported that the official said a breakthrough was reached after talks between Steve Witkoff -- President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy -- the Qatari prime minister and Israeli spy chiefs.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, meanwhile, said Monday "there is progress," and that the situation "looks much better than previously."

"I don't want to say more than that because I realize there are families and they are sensitive to every word, and every sentence," Saar added. "I hope that within a short time we will see things happening, but it is still to be proved."

-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Guy Davies

ADVERTISEMENT


Jan 13, 5:17 AM

Far-right minister says potential Gaza ceasefire deal represents 'catastrophe'

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he will not support the potential Gaza ceasefire deal currently being negotiated in Qatar, describing it as "a catastrophe for the national security of Israel."

PHOTO: This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke plumes rising from explosions above destroyed buildings in the northern Gaza Strip on Jan. 13, 2025. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke plumes rising from explosions above destroyed buildings in the northern Gaza Strip on Jan. 13, 2025. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

"We will not be part of a surrender deal that would include releasing arch terrorists, stopping the war and destroying its achievements that were bought with much blood and abandoning many hostages," Smotrich wrote in a post to X on Monday.

"Now is the time to continue with all our might, to occupy and cleanse the entire strip, to finally take control of humanitarian aid from Hamas and to open the gates of hell on Gaza until Hamas surrenders completely and all the hostages are returned."

-ABC News' Dana Savir

ADVERTISEMENT


Jan 13, 3:19 AM

Netanyahu spoke with Biden on ceasefire and hostage deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he spoke with President Joe Biden on Sunday about progress in negotiating a ceasefire and hostage deal.

A senior White House administration official confirmed the call to ABC News.

PHOTO: This combination of pictures created on Jan. 12, 2025 shows President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3, 2025 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Dec. 9, 2024. (Chris Kleponismaya Alleruzzo/AFP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: This combination of pictures created on Jan. 12, 2025 shows President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3, 2025 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Dec. 9, 2024. (Chris Kleponismaya Alleruzzo/AFP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)


"The Prime Minister discussed with the US President the progress in negotiations for the release of our hostages, and updated him on the mandate he gave to the negotiating delegation to Doha, in order to promote the release of our hostages," Netanyahu's office wrote in a release about the call.

According to the White House, Biden and Netanyahu "discussed the fundamentally changed regional circumstances following the ceasefire deal in Lebanon, the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, and the weakening of Iran’s power in the region."

The call comes as Brett McGurk, the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, is in the Middle East for negotiations. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that McGurk is there to hammer out the "final details" of an agreement.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Michelle Stoddart

ADVERTISEMENT


Jan 13, 3:13 AM

100 days of Israel's north Gaza assault

Sunday marked 100 days since the Israel Defense Forces launched its military operation in northern Gaza, with the toll of dead and missing Palestinians now at 5,000 people, according to a report published by the Gaza media office in the Hamas-run territory.

PHOTO: Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike on Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Jan. 12, 2025. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
PHOTO: Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike on Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Jan. 12, 2025. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Some 9,500 more people have been injured and 2,600 have been detained including women and children, the report said.

Israel continues striking targets across the strip. Over the last 24 hours, IDF attacks killed 24 Palestinians, according to data published by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The report added that 46,565 Palestinians have been killed by Israel throughout Gaza since the war began in October 2023, with another 109,660 people injured.

Israeli attacks in the north of Gaza have targeted civilian infrastructures and hospitals, which combined with a siege of the area have worsened a humanitarian crisis there.

Calling for an end to the war, the Gaza media office report urged the international community -- including the UN -- to take immediate action to stop the assault and address the humanitarian crisis in the strip.

Israeli strikes on Gaza continued as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dispatched senior negotiators to Qatar for ceasefire, prisoner and hostage release talks attended by President-elect Donald Trump's incoming Middle East adviser, Steven Witkoff, and President Joe Biden's outgoing adviser, Brett McGurk.

-ABC News' Samy Zyara and Jordana Miller


Jan 13, 3:13 AM

High-level delegations gather in Doha for Gaza talks

For the first time in months, Israeli sources are expressing cautious optimism that a Gaza ceasefire may be within reach before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Officials close to the matter told ABC News on Sunday that a high-level Israeli delegation led by the head of the Mossad -- David Barnea -- arrived in Doha, Qatar, for a critical round of talks.

PHOTO: A man watches smoke billow following an Israeli airstrike in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on Jan. 12, 2025. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
PHOTO: A man watches smoke billow following an Israeli airstrike in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on Jan. 12, 2025. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Others participating are Egyptian and U.S. officials including President-elect Donald Trump's incoming Middle East adviser, Steven Witkoff, and President Joe Biden's outgoing adviser, Brett McGurk.

Witkoff made a surprise visit to Israel Saturday and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Israel's Channel 12, progress on some issues has been made -- including the ratio of Palestinian prisoners to be released and the details of the Israel Defense Forces' redeployment.

But some outstanding issues remain, including whether Hamas can provide Israel with a list of hostages who are alive. A Hamas official told Saudi media on Saturday that the group is ready to show flexibility.

The first phase of the deal is expected to last six to eight weeks, as the report suggests. A leaked hostage list by Hamas shows the names of two Americans to be released in the first phase. Seven Americans are among the 94 hostages, three of whom are presumed to still be alive.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Somayeh Malekian

Latest Stories

  • Trump and Ongoing Brexit Trouble Combine to Thwart UK Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK’s trade in goods is set to grow by an average of just 0.7% a year in the decade from 2023, well behind the global average of 2.9%, according to a report published Monday by Boston Consulting Group.Most Read from BloombergThese Homes Withstood the LA Fires. Architects Explain WhyA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionPost-Brexit frictions will continue to hinder trade with the European

  • Iranian army takes delivery of 1,000 new drones

    A thousand new drones were delivered to Iran's army on Monday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, as the country braces for more friction with arch-enemy Israel and the United States under incoming U.S. president Donald Trump. The drones were delivered to various locations throughout Iran and are said to have high stealth and anti-fortification abilities, according to Tasnim. "The drones' unique features, including a range of over 2,000 kilometres, high destructive power, the ability to pass through defence layers with low Radar Cross Section, and autonomous flight, not only increase the depth of reconnaissance and border monitoring but also boost the combat capability of the army's drone fleet in confronting distant targets," the news agency added.

  • Melania Trump Reveals Where She Plans To Live During Her Husband's Presidency

    The former first lady's living plans have been the subject of much speculation ahead of Donald Trump's second term.

  • Border city mayor says Canada-U.S. relationship is 'deteriorating' under Trump's tariff threats

    The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Column: Trump wants to grab control of Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal. He's already bungled it

    Trump wants to take Greenland from Denmark, make Canada the 51st state and retake the Panama Canal, threats reflecting his view that might makes right.

  • Bannon Sets MAGA Expiration Date for ‘Evil’ Elon Musk

    Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • Mary Trump Exposes The ’Sordid’ Truth About Uncle's Leadership In Disasters

    Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed "one of the most frustrating things" about his response to the California wildfires.

  • Trump Summons Canada’s MAGA Groupies for ‘51st State’ Night

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment

  • Gavin Newsom Hits Back at Elon Musk With Clip of Firefighters Exposing His ‘Lies’

    Gavin Newsom has taken to X to share what he believes is a gotcha clip of Elon Musk being “exposed” for lying about the California wildfires. The MAGA billionaire, along with Donald Trump, has been a vocal critic of the governor’s response to the crisis. Trump even dubbed him “Gavin Newscum,” before Musk described him as a “subtard.” Newsom had sensibly refused to get drawn into the war of words, saying he “respect[s] the office” of the incoming president. But, taking to X on Sunday evening, he

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • Kamala Harris posts Jimmy Carter funeral photo with notable exclusion; internet reacts

    A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral has gone viral due to the exclusion of President-elect Donald Trump.

  • GOP Rep. Tom Emmer Mocked For ‘Humiliating’ Response To Criticism From Donald Trump

    Critics cringed over how the Republican lawmaker tackled past condemnation from the president-elect.

  • Ukraine says it has hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone strike

    Ukraine claimed Saturday to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone attack, starting a fire at the facility more than 700 miles into Russian territory.

  • In the news today: Field narrows among big-name Liberal leader hopefuls

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • U.S. benefits from Canadian trade at least as much as Canada: report

    VANCOUVER — A new report says the U.S. benefits at least as much from trade with Canada as Canada benefits.

  • A US passport is no longer the golden ticket it once was

    The Henley Passport Index has moved the US passport from the top spot in 2014 to 9th place for 2025.

  • Stavridis says Trump’s plan for Greenland ‘not a crazy idea’

    James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander, said he doesn’t think President-elect Trump’s comments about Greenland are “crazy.” “It’s not a crazy idea. … We could do an awful lot in terms of business, investment, box out the Russians, box out the Chinese, and work very closely with Greenland,” he told radio host John Catsimatidis…