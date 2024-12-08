Middle East live updates: Syrian rebels claim Assad has fled Damascus

DAVID BRENNAN, JULIA REINSTEIN, IVAN PEREIRA and JACK MOORE
Rebel forces in Syria said they were advancing into the capital Damascus after capturing four other cities in the past 24 hours as as a lightning advance by insurgents continued, threatening President Bashar al-Assad's grip on power.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group.

The Israel Defense Forces continues its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza, particularly in the north of the devastated Palestinian territory.

Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides.


Latest Developments


Dec 8, 2:32 AM

Syrian rebels' jihadist history 'a concern,' Jake Sullivan says

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Saturday acknowledged "concern" over the jihadist origins of the Syrian rebel group leading the campaign that appears to have unseated President Bashar al-Assad.

PHOTO: Rebel fighters are pictured riding in a vehicle in Hama, Syria, on Dec. 6, 2024 after fighters rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group advanced into the city. (REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)
Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum event, Sullivan said that the history of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group -- which has been designated a terrorist group by the U.S. -- "is a concern," noting that elements of the group are affiliated with organizations "that have American blood on their hands."

Sullivan said the U.S. is focused on making sure the fighting in Syria does not lead to a resurgence of ISIS, which broke off from al-Qaida and took control of large parts of Iraq and Syria between 2013 and 2019.

Sullivan said the U.S. is also concerned with making sure friends and allies in the region -- particularly Israel, Jordan and Iraq -- remain secure and that the fighting does not lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, particularly for religious and ethnic minorities in Syria.

-ABC News' Jack Moore


Dec 8, 2:05 AM

Israeli forces cross into Syria buffer zone, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it deployed troops into a key buffer zone along the Syrian border following the fall of Damascus to rebel forces and the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's government.

"In light of the events in Syria and in accordance with the assessment of the situation and the possibility of armed men entering the buffer zone, the IDF deployed forces in the buffer zone and at several points necessary for defense," the IDF wrote on X.

PHOTO: Israeli armored vehicles park near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria on Dec. 8, 2024. (Matias Delacroix/AP)
The buffer zone is known as the Area of Separation and was established as part of Israel's ceasefire agreement with Syria in 1974. In November, the United Nations accused Israel of "severe violations" of the agreement by building new trenches and earth berms in the buffer zone.

Israeli forces deployed into the area is "in order to ensure the security of the Golan Heights settlements and the citizens of Israel," the IDF added, referring to the border plateau area occupied by Israel since 1967 but still claimed by Syria. Israel unilaterally annexed the area in 1981, a move recognized by the U.S. in 2019.

"We will emphasize that the IDF does not intervene in the events taking place in Syria," the IDF added.

"The IDF will continue to operate as long as necessary in order to preserve the buffer zone and protect the state of Israel and its citizens," it said.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller


Dec 8, 12:06 AM

Assad regime appears to have fallen, Syrian PM says prepared for handover

In a stunning turn, over the last few hours, it appears that the Assad regime has fallen after a rebel advance caught Syrian forces by surprise when its backers in Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah were weak and distracted.

The Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali released a video saying the government was ready to “extend a hand” to the opposition and hand over its functions. Rebel leaders have instructed their fighters not to approach Syrian government sites, an apparent attempt to quell any fears in the city and await a formal handover in the morning.

Rebel forces claim that Assad has left the capital and, while that is not confirmed, they have clearly taken control of many parts of the city.

-ABC News' Kirit Radia


Dec 7, 11:31 PM

Biden 'closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria'

President Joe Biden is "closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria," White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a post on X.


Dec 7, 10:56 PM

Syrian rebels claim Assad has fled Damascus

The rebel military operations command in Syria claims the president is no longer in the capital, writing: "We declare the city of Damascus free of the tyrant Bashar al-Assad.”

There is no independent verification of the claim.

The rebel forces, led by group HTS, took over four cities across the country in 24 hours before advancing into the capital.

-ABC News' Kirit Radia


Dec 7, 10:03 PM

Syrian rebels say they're advancing into Damascus

Rebel forces in Syria said they were advancing into the capital Damascus after capturing four other cities in the past 24 hours as a lightning advance by insurgents continued, threatening President Bashar al-Assad's grip on power.

In the early hours of Sunday morning local time, the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, or HTS, said on the Telegram messaging app, that rebel forces had entered Damascus and reached Sednaya prison, a government facility dubbed the "human slaughterhouse" by the human rights group Amnesty International.

Overall, the insurgent group claimed credit for taking control of four other Syrian cities over the past day -- Homs, Daraa, Queinetra and Sweida -- in a series of rapid advances.

Dec 7, 2:05 PM

Hamas releases video of hostage

Hamas has released a propaganda Saturday video featuring an Israeli hostage, Matan Zangauker, speaking to the camera.

The video was similar to the one released last week featuring American Israeli hostage Edan Alexander.

PHOTO: In this April 18, 2024, file photo, a woman holds a sign identifying Matan Zangauker (24) during a demonstration in Tel Aviv. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)
Zangauker, was taken captive from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023, along with his partner Ilana Gritzewsky Camhi, according to the advocacy group Hostage Families Forum. Camhi was released last year as part of a hostage deal, Hostage Families Forum said.

"The release of Matan's video, coming just one week after Edan Alexander's, provides further evidence that after more than 420 days in captivity, there are hostages still alive and enduring severe suffering. Through these 420 days of ongoing abuse, malnutrition, and confinement in darkness, the critical need to secure the return of all 100 remaining hostages becomes more urgent with each passing hour," the group said in a statement.

PHOTO: Einav Zangauker, the mother of Matan Zangauer, an Israeli hostage taken by Palestinian militants in the October 7 attack, takes part in a demonstration calling for his release and that of other hostages in Tel Aviv, on Dec. 7, 2024. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Zangauker's mother, Einav, echoed this request in a statement.

"Any deal that does not return everyone is a death sentence for the rest. Netanyahu: End the war, bring everyone back!!!" she said.

-ABC News' Savir Zyara and Victoria Beaulé


Dec 5, 7:42 AM

Israel kills 48 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours, officials say

The Israel Defense Forces conducted five strikes across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours that killed 48 Palestinians and injured 201 more, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which oversees the territory run by Hamas.

PHOTO: Palestinian men cry as bodies of victims of an Israeli strike in Gaza City's Daraj neighborhood are brought to a hospital, on Dec. 5, 2024. (Omar Al-qattaa/AFP via Getty Images)
-ABC News' Samy Zyara and Joe Simonetti


Dec 5, 4:19 AM

Amnesty accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza

Amnesty International released a new report Thursday accusing Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip amid its ongoing war with Hamas.

Israel, Amnesty alleged, has sought to intentionally destroy Palestinians via direct attacks, the destruction of vital infrastructure and the prevention of food, medicine and other aid deliveries.

PHOTO: A boy stands on the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on Dec. 5, 2024. (Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli conduct, the report suggested, cannot be justified by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel, or the presence of Palestinian militants among civilians in Gaza.

"Our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide. It must stop now," Agnes Callamard, the secretary general of Amnesty International, said.

Israel's Foreign Ministry rejected the report as "fabricated," "entirely false and based on lies." In a statement to X, the ministry said Amnesty was a "deplorable and fanatical organization."

"The genocidal massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, was carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization against Israeli citizens," the ministry wrote. "Since then, Israeli citizens have been subjected to daily attacks from seven different fronts."

"Israel is defending itself against these attacks acting fully in accordance with international law," it added.

The ministry also shared an image of a bloodied room which it said was a photo of a child's bedroom immediately after Oct. 7. The image, the ministry said, "tells you everything you need to know about Amnesty's report."

-ABC News' Ellie Kaufman and Zoe Magee


Dec 4, 3:05 PM

Body of Israeli hostage recovered in Gaza

Israeli forces have recovered the body of Israeli hostage Itay Svirsky from Gaza, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Svirsky was declared dead in January. His parents were also killed on Oct. 7.

As of Wednesday, 96 hostages remain in Gaza, 34 of whom have been confirmed dead.

PHOTO: This undated photo provided by the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters shows the late Itay Svirsky who was taken hostage alive in the Oct.7, 2023 Hamas' attack. (Hostages Families Forum Headquarters via AP)
-ABC News' Will Gretsky

