Middlesbrough Mela returns after riots cancellation

There are food stalls, live music and a funfair at the MIddlesbrough Mela [Aaron Zaher]

A multi-cultural festival has returned after being postponed over safety concerns in the wake of nationwide riots.

Middlesbrough Mela is taking place over the weekend at the town's Albert Park.

Director Kash Patel said it had been a "hectic three weeks" working to bring the event back.

The festival was originally due to be held on 17 and 18 August, but organisers postponed it following unrest in the town at the start of the month.

The event returned after getting postponed by several weeks [Aaron Zaher]

Anti-immigration rioters in Middlesbrough burned cars, damaged properties, smashed windows at the local courts and hurled bins and bricks at police during the disorder on 4 August.

Mr Patel said the Mela was trying to "foster unity and understanding" across communities.

"We are going to be expecting a lot of people to come out in solidarity and unity to celebrate this, because what happened mid-summer was something that nobody expected and caught us all by surprise," he said.

"It was the minority and I think with something like Mela, it brings out the commonalities in people, rather than differences," Mr Patel added.

The event is in its 34th year [Aaron Zaher]

Now in its 34th year, the Middlesbrough event is the longest consecutive running Mela in the UK.

Mr Patel had previously said organisers deliberated for days before postponing the event after the riots.

"We've had a hectic three weeks to turn it around, start from scratch, and make the event happen again," he said.

"It's going to be a fantastic multicultural event. It will be a vibrant, colourful celebration of all the different communities that reside in Middlesbrough and the wider North East."

The event is expected to draw in about 50,000 people.

