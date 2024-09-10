Middletown Army veteran turns 100 years old
Herb Davis was drafted into the Army and learned how to fly planes. World War II ended before he was needed overseas, but he met his wife and took her on their first date in a plane he piloted.
Herb Davis was drafted into the Army and learned how to fly planes. World War II ended before he was needed overseas, but he met his wife and took her on their first date in a plane he piloted.
Grohl has been married to wife Jordyn Blum since 2003 and the two share three kids together
The Olympic gymnast showed off her new style on her way to kick off the Gold Over America Tour
The couple made their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival earlier this month
The Big Little Lies actress started dating the National Football League (NFL) quarterback in 2020, with the stars confirming their engagement the following year. However, it was reported in February 2022 that the pair had parted ways. While promoting her new TV series Three Women in an interview for Bustle Shailene was asked about what helped her to stop "caring so much" about performing for others. "Just a broken heart. A broken heart that healed and broke again. I fell in love over and over with unavailability. I'm very open as a human…”
The Duchess of Sussex was on hand for the two-night grand opening of Godmothers, a new bookstore near her home in Montecito, California
I need to know what they said!
Neither ink nor marriage is permanent these days.
Queen Elizabeth II's former personal dresser Angela Kelly has touched over loss of her 'best friend' on the second anniversary of the monarch's death
Ain't that something.
Coronation Street’s Tracy McDonald will once again leave the cobbled streets of Weatherfield, but not before she has offered some parting advice to Steve.
Berry is getting candid about her “magical” experience of falling in love with Hunt, whom she started dating in 2020
Coronation Street has confirmed more problems for Joel Deering next week as his enemies continue to team up.
Prince William's comment echoed what his wife said in a video message released the day prior
The actress shares with PEOPLE the instant attraction she felt with Busfield and the key to their marriage after more than a decade
What do people get wrong about getting older?
Rowan Cunliffe has finally been outsmarted by Leanne Battersby in Coronation Street.
"I was like, ‘No way. I’m not doing that show’. And my agent was like, ‘Yes, you are’.”
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, reside at their £30m property, Royal Lodge, in the heart of Windsor Great Park. See the interiors including their family living room we never get to see…
The Euphoria actress stunned in Balmain to receive a prestigious award at the Toronto International Film Festival - see photos
Vanna White has been a hostess on the 'Wheel of Fortune' since 1982